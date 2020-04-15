Jails in Rock County, Wisconsin and in Winnebago County, Illinois, have drastically decreased the number of detainees held in an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, and limit possible opportunities for staff and detainees to come in contact with the virus.
Both facilities have boosted intake screenings for detainees as well as staff, which includes filling out symptom questionnaires, temperature checks, and increased sanitation protocols.
The Rock County jail reported a detainee population of 398 on March 14. On April 14 that figure sits at 222 detainees, a decrease in 44.22% in a month’s time.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said the reduction in the overall jail population was a concerted effort by the sheriff’s office, Rock County District Attorney’s Office and Rock County Circuit Court judges to review cases on a case-by-case basis, determining the overall community risk and related factors.
The jail’s Huber program that allowed for detainees to leave the jail for work or community service has been temporarily suspended. Detainees with work-release and other Huber privileges have been released and are being tracked with electronic monitoring devices.
The sheriff’s office also took steps to set court dates further out than normal to decrease the inflow of detainees at the jail for minor offenses
“We have taken many other steps to ensure the safety of our staff, inmates, and facilities,” Knudson said.
If a detainee exhibits possible COVID-19 symptoms, they are held in the jail’s medical unit for monitoring.
To date, one corrections officer tested negative for COVID-19. In March, multiple detainees were sick and were isolated from the general population, with all having recovered.
“We are continuing to be proactive and vigilant to protect staff, inmates and our facility from this virus and hopefully our luck continues to hold,” Knudson said.
Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported four COVID-19 cases in the state prison system. More locally, five Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies who worked in the county jail tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the state line at the Winnebago County jail, the detainee population has shrunk by 28.75% since March 14.
The jail population on April 14 was 553, having fallen from 712, according to Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rob Lukowski.
Lukowski said no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in jail staff or the detainee population, with jail staff providing all detainees with face masks to prevent the spread of any contagion.
“We are informing them what we are doing to protect them and what they need to do to protect themselves,” Lukowski said.
A portion of the jail is sectioned off to accommodate any ill detainees.
The jail worked to reduce the population through a plan with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“We are determining who is high risk and who is low risk and we are going through that process,” Lukowski said.
Sanitation teams clean the jail three times a day, including the general housing units. In terms of personal protective equipment, Lukowski said the sheriff’s office was a in a strong position.
“We got on this early enough and we are going with PPE for the next couple of months,” Lukowski said. “We realized this was going to be an issue and we wanted to make sure we weren’t caught in the middle of a crisis and unable to protect our staff and detainees.”
In Cook County, Illinois, 306 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and five inmates in the Illinois Department of Corrections prison system have died as a result of the virus.
