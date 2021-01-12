Over 4,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to frontline health care and long-term care home workers in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health department announced on Tuesday that 4,605 initial doses of vaccine have been given in the county as 536 second doses have been administered.
Rock County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 12,941 cases and 125 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 66,300 negative tests have been completed, along with 11,920 recoveries and an estimated 896 active cases in the county.
As of Tuesday, 43% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 9.7%.
A total of 35 hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 were reported as of Tuesday, up from 24 admissions across the county reported on Jan. 8.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 35,633 cases and 214 deaths; Green County reported 2,470 cases and 10 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,203 cases and 106 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,790 cases and 49 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 508,346 cases and 5,162 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 149 admissions on Tuesday as 22,583 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.4% as an estimated 28,304 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 79 new cases and three additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 25,606 cases and 365 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 10.3%.
As of Monday, Boone County reported 5,420 cases and 64 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,180 cases and 86 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,496 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,428 cases and 53 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 6,642 cases and 117 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,040,168 cases and 17,743 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 8.6% and the recovery rate of 98%.
The IDPH announced on Tuesday it would now include vaccine distribution and administration figures as part of the state’s daily update. As of Monday night, 638,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, approximately 231,475 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 869,625. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 353,791 vaccines administered, including 41,075 for long-term care facilities.
In Winnebago County, 1.08% of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccine as a total of 10,216 doses have been administered as of Tuesday, state data shows.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 22.74 million cases and 378,849 deaths have been reported in the U.S.