While vaccinations have slowed compared to a few months ago, officials in the Stateline Area are urging those who have yet to get a shot to do so to protect against rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the contagious delta variant.
Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has slowed down dramatically in recent months, so incentives have been offered to get people to seek out the vaccine.
Winnebago County is offering incentives such as family pack tickets to Six Flags Great America or Hurricane Harbor.
In Rock County, 51.2% of residents have received one vaccine shot and 48.1% have completed vaccination. In Winnebago County, Illinois, 42.98% of eligible residents are vaccinated in the county, according to Wisconsin and Illinois state public health data.
To schedule vaccinations in Rock County, visit www.RockCountyShot.com or in Winnebago County visit www.wchd.org. Various incentives are available for vaccination in both Illinois and Wisconsin.
Statewide, 58.3% of Illinois residents and 51.9% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated.
In terms of local cases, as of July 30, Rock County reported 16,643 cases and 185 deaths. A total of six patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19.
In Winnebago County, 34,822 cases and 524 deaths have been reported.
In Illinois, a total of 1.41 million cases and 23,440 deaths have been reported. In Wisconsin, 620,948 cases and 7,439 deaths have been reported.
Since early July, cases have trended upwards in the Stateline Area, with both Winnebago and Rock counties being listed by the CDC as areas with substantial COVID-19 virus transmission. The update prompted local health departments to recommend all people wear masks at public indoor settings, following a shift in messaging by the CDC due to the delta variant spreading rapidly.
Nationwide, 57.7% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49.6% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Tracker website. There have been 610,873 deaths due to COVID-19 and there have been 34,926,462 cases of COVID-19 illness reported.