BELOIT — Election officials in Beloit expect record voter turnout as in-person absentee voting begins today in Wisconsin amid continuing COVID-19 concern.
In-person absentee voting in Beloit will run from today through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.—4 p.m at City Hall, 100 State St. A photo identification card and absentee ballot packet are required when casting in-person absentee ballots.
Those wishing to vote in-person ahead of Nov. 3 can request an absentee ballot City Hall, but packets must be completed and submitted at the time a request is made in-person. To request a ballot remotely, download the absentee ballot application from beloitwi.gov and mail, email or fax it to the City Clerk’s Office, 100 State St., Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Fax: 608-364-6642 or email: stottlerl@beloitwi.gov. Applications for voting absentee may not be requested over the phone.
“We anticipate that the in-person absentee voting turnout will be unprecedented from any other year,” said Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler. “We encourage individuals to vote early so their voices can be heard while staying safe. We hope these record numbers of absentee ballots will alleviate the potential for long lines on Election Day.”
City staff have prepared City Hall, 100 State St., for in-person absentee voting with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Stottler said physical distancing measures have been set up, including one-way movement patterns for voters to reduce contact points.
“Voters are highly encouraged to wear a face covering,” Stottler said. “Poll workers will be wearing personal protective equipment, including face coverings, and we are reducing as many touch points as possible. Additionally, we will frequently sanitize the space at City Hall.”
As of Oct. 16, Stottler’s office had issued 5,281 absentee ballots with 3,125 ballots being returned to the city.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. Completed absentee ballots must be delivered to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends that absentee ballots be mailed one week before Election Day to arrive on-time.