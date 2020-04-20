New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois on Monday, as moves to ease restrictions on businesses and residents in both states are being planned.
In Rock County, six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 80 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths. In total, over 49.5% of all Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 1,246 people testing negative for COVID-19, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In counties in the Rock County region, 364 cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 88 cases and six deaths in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Monday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 4,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths were reported on Monday by DHS, an increase of 153 cases and 10 deaths from Sunday. Of the total, 27% of all cases resulted in hospitalization, DHS data shows. To date, 46,603 people have tested negative for the virus.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s total up to 209 confirmed cases and 11 virus-related deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state were up 7% from April 15, with a total of 4,599 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 59 additional virus-related deaths. In total, the state reported 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths as of Monday.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced a plan aimed at reopening the state in phases in response to the coronavirus. The plan calls for increased testing for COVID-19. It also states there must be a 14-day downward trajetory in cases before action can be taken to reopen business and lift restrictions.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home executive order is set to expire on April 30. He has not said if he will extend the order and the restrictions on business, but he has said he is coordinating reopening efforts with neighboring states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.