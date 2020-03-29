As residents in Wisconsin and Illinois continue to shelter in place and some either stay away from work or work at home, the cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 continue to grow.
Rock County reports 14 cases as of Sunday. Walworth County reports six cases, Green County reports four, Jefferson County reports eight and Dane County reports 172 cases, including one death.
Statewide in Wisconsin there are 1,100 cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 and 13 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In Illinois, there were 1,105 new cases reported on Sunday and 18 new deaths. There is a total of 4,596 cases in Illinois and 65 deaths in 47 counties. Ages of the people affected by coronavirus/COVID-19 range from 1 to 99, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Winnebago County in Illinois has confirmed 13 cases as of Sunday. There have been 29 cases reported in the Northern Illinois region, according to the Winnebago County Health Department. The Northern Illinois region includes the counties of Winnebago, Stephenson, DeKalb, Whiteside, JoDaviess and Carroll.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order and restricted some business activity which is to remain in effect until April 7.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a similar order which is to remain in effect until April 24.
It is not known if these orders will be extended as the trend of reportd cases in each state keeps growing.
Nationwide there have been 124,686 coronavirus/COVID-19 cases and 2,191 deaths.
