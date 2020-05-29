SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate in Winnebago County, Illinois shot up from 4.5% in March to 22.2% in April, and state officials said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is clearly causing damage to the economy.
According to figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Friday, 1,032,800 people in the state were unemployed in April. The statewide not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 16.9% for April, uop from 4.2% in March. The national unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) was 14.7% in April, up from 4.4% in March.
In Illinois, 762,200 non-farm jobs were lost between March and April. The statewide jobless rate of 16.9 is the highest rate recorded since the current methods of tracking unemployment were initiated in 1976.
Winnebago County's jobless rate of 22.2% in April was up from 4.5% recorded in April of 2019. The April 2020 rate was the eighth highest among Illinois' 102 counties.
Boone County had the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state at 23.5%, up from 5% in March and up from 4.3% in April of 2019.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 13% in April, up from 3.6% in March, while Ogle County had a jobless rate of 15.2% in April, up from 4% in March.
Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate in Illinois at 27% in April. Moultrie County had the lowest unemployment rate in April at 8.1% in April.
Among cities in the Stateline Area, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 22.4% in April, up from 5.4% in March and up from 4.5% in April of 2019.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 27.6% in April, up from 6.2% in March and up from 4.9% in April of 2019.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 14.9% in April, up from 3.9% in March and up from 4.1% in April of 2019.
“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Illinois Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”
