New cases of COVID-19 were reported across the Stateline Area as the total number of confirmed cases topped 30,000 in Illinois.
In Rock County, six new COVID-19 cases were reported from Saturday, bringing the county’s total up to 74 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths. In total, over 45% of all Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 1,210 people testing negative for COVID-19, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In counties in the Rock County region, 361 cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 89 cases and six deaths in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Sunday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 4,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths were reported on Sunday by DHS, an increase of 107 cases and nine deaths from Saturday. Of the total, 27% of all cases resulted in hospitalization, DHS data shows.
The increased numbers in Wisconsin follow protests held in Brookfield on Saturday that brought out hundreds of people organizing against the extension of the stay-at-home order by Gov. Tony Evers until May 26. Another protest is scheduled for April 24 at the Capitol in Madison.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to announce a decision regarding the Illinois stay-at-home order that is in place until April 30.
So far, both Wisconsin and Illinois closed schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,197 new cases and 31 additional virus-related deaths in Illinois on Sunday from Saturday. In total, 30,357 confirmed cases and 1,290 deaths have been reported, IDPH data shows.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total up to 195 confirmed cases and nine virus-related deaths. To date, 1,246 people have tested negative for the virus in the county, WCHD
The health department has identified Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Anam Care, River Bluff Nursing Home and the Rockford Rescue Mission as “locations of concern” following confirmed cases and deaths being reported at the respective facilities.
On Friday, a Winnebago County corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer works at the Winnebago County Jail, and has been on an unrelated leave of absence since March 5, with no contact with inmates or staff at the jail. The officer is currently at home in isolation and is not scheduled to return to duty until cleared by medical staff.
Across the country, there were a total of 735,366 confirmed cases and 39,095 virus-related deaths in the U.S. as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
