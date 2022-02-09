The indoor mask mandate for Illinois will be lifted at the end of the month, but the change will not impact masking requirements for schools as an appeal to a recent legal ruling remains pending.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday the indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28 based on improving COVID-19 hospitalization data across the state as the omicron spike in cases continues to decline.
“All of us are getting tired of wearing masks, that’s for sure,” Pritzker said. “I have to say an enormous compliment to the people of Illinois. We have done such a good job—you have done such a good job of keeping each other safe.”
Masks will still be required in schools in Illinois, with the Illinois Department of Public Health telling state lawmakers that Pritzker’s administration would assess the effect of lifting the mask mandate before making a final decision on schools.
Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow made a ruling last week that granted a temporary restraining order over a statewide mask mandate in schools put in place by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The latest ruling comes from a case in which Illinois parents sued more than 140 school districts over masking, claiming there was no due process in the state’s mask mandate.
The mask requirement would remain in place for health care settings, congregate living facilities and public transportation.
The Wisconsin mask mandate was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in March of 2021.
As statewide cases and hospitalizations decrease, cases and hospitalizations locally are also down.
In Winnebago County between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, cases decreased 44.3% as hospitalizations decreased 26% and the test positivity rate dropped 4.6%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
Reacting to Wednesday’s development on masking, the Winnebago County Health Department said cases and hospitalizations have decreased over the past two weeks, with Director Sandra Martell saying the change was part of a layered mitigation strategy.
“This phase of the pandemic requires individuals, schools, places of worship, venues, and businesses to continue to review their layered mitigation strategies to protect lives and livelihood and make the best decision for themselves and the community. The community should also be prepared to add mitigations back in the layered approach if the conditions warrant,” Martell said.
In Rock County between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, cases fell 35.8% and hospitalizations dropped 23.9% along with the test positivity dropped 5.6%, per CDC data.
In terms of local vaccinations, 62.6% of residents in Rock County have received one vaccination and 58.4% of residents have received two doses. For booster doses, a total of 49,711 residents have received a booster dose.
In Winnebago County, 59.6% of residents have received one dose and 54.3% of residents have received two doses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that 76,082 booster doses have been administered in Winnebago County.