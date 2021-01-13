ROCKFORD—School districts in Winnebago County have been informed about funds districts will be receiving through the federal CARES Act.
The most recent dispersement of funds is about four times the amount of funds provided to schools last year, according to a news release from the State of Illinois.
Illinois will get $2.25 billion in CARES Act funds for local schools.
Area school districts to receive funding are listed below.
Kinnikinnick School District, Roscoe—$218,854
Prairie Hill School District, South Beloit—$66,136
Rockton School District—$182,826
Hononegah Community School District, Rockton—$142,435
Shirland School District—$73,892
Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Carmen Ayala recommends school districts use a portion of the funds to mitigate learning loss during the pandemic. Some suggestions included having a longer school year, increase before and after-school programs and expand summer learning opportunities.
The School District of Beloit CARES Act award amounts have not been received yet. The only information the district has received is the speculation that districts may receive up to four times the amount they received in the first round. Guidance and information regarding the allocation, purpose, usage, and timeline are anticipated to come from DPI in the coming weeks, a statement from the district said.