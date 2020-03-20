CHICAGO— Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a shelter-in-place order for residents across the state in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The order will take effect starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and remain in place through April 7.
“We’ve looked closely at the trajectory of this virus in places like Italy and China,” Pritzker said. “Left unchecked cases in Illinois will rise rapidly…We don’t know yet all the steps we’re going to have to take to get this virus under control.”
Illinois residents can still shop for groceries, go to the pharmacy and seek health care service, get gas for their vehicles or order takeout. All roads including interstate highways and tollways will remain open.
“For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” Pritzker said.
The order will not impact essential businesses. Some essential businesses referenced by Pritzker in Friday’s announcement include law enforcement, health care facilities, daycare centers, agriculture, grocery stores, banks, veterinarians, plumbers, laundromats and media outlets.
In terms of enforcement of the order, Pritzker said the state “didn’t have the capacity or the desire” to police every individual’s behavior.
“Enforcement comes in many forms and the first and best option is to rely on Illinoisans to be good members of the communities and good citizens working together to keep each other safe. I’ve instructed law enforcement to monitor for violations and to take action when necessary but that is not an option anyone prefers.”
Pritzker also said the reopening date for schools across Illinois has been tentatively postponed until April 8.
Friday’s news comes as Illinois reported its fifth death related to COVID-19 and the state reported 585 positive cases. In Winnebago County, three cases have been reported. Two new cases, an individual in their 30s and an individual in their 40s, both from Rockford, were announced on Friday, according to Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell.
Martial said the cases were “suggestive of community spread” of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced further restrictions on gatherings of 10 people or less and businesses, but did not issue a shelter in place order on Friday afternoon.
In a statewide call with reporters evers said there were no plans to order Wisconsinites to stay home.
“I believe we’ll be able to avoid that,” Evers said. “The people of Wisconsin are taking this seriously. What we have going is working and will continue to work.”
Evers ordered that as of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20 all hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close.
Bars and restaurants will remain open for carryout and delivery services, and bars can sell carryout alcohol, where local ordinance allows.
Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing, the announcement said.
All aspects of the food delivery system in Wisconsin, from farms to stores, can stay open. Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling place can remain open. Media organizations can also remain open.
In Rock County, two cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Across the state, 206 cases have been reported, including three fatalities due to the virus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
