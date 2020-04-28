ROCKFORD—Republican lawmakers in Illinois are calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop granting early releases or furloughs to inmates from state prisons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Illinois House Republicans demanded Pritzker provided more information about the furlough and early release program that started on March 9 after the governor declared all counties in the state disaster areas due to COVID-19.
Nearly 2,300 inmates have been released since the disaster declaration.
As part of Pritzker’s early release plan, inmates who were incarcerated for low-level offenses and people nearing the end of a prison term were released to prevent overcrowding in state prisons and the further spread of COVID19.
Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, said the early release of inmates overstepped the original criteria provided by Pritzker, saying that of those granted early release, 47 previously had been convicted of murder.
“JB Pritzker is jeopardizing citizens across Illinois by letting criminals out of jail. The prisoners he has released are all making their way back into our communities because the Governor clearly has no regard for the public safety of our citizens. These are not low level offenders. Many of them are murderers, rapists, and domestic violence offenders,” Cabello said.
Cabello released a list of those who had sentences commuted in a news release sent out Monday, but the list differs from what is listed by the Illinois Department of Corrections website in terms of the overall scope.
The ACLU of Illinois called out Cabello for releasing of names of those who had sentences commuted.
“It is sad to see an elected official playing politics with public health when responding to efforts to reduce the likelihood of further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 inside Illinois prisons,” said ACLU of Illinois Executive Director Colleen Connell. “Illinois prisoners are dying because they are held in conditions that often are unsanitary and rarely allow for social distancing.”
The Illinois Department of Corrections reports that 147 state prison staff and 155 inmates contracted COVID-19, with 81 staff and 129 inmates having recovered as of Monday, according to the State of Illinois website.
Cabello’s fight against the early release program comes as he is poised to file a lawsuit against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order extension.
On Monday, Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney granted a temporary restraining order to Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, regarding the stay-at-home order extension.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said her office had been contacted by residents concerned about the release of inmates from state prisons.
The county’s top prosecutor said Pritzker’s order caused her to notify victims in corresponding cases in line with state law.
“The lack of appropriate notice to my office regarding the early release of these individuals hinders my ability to notify victims and family members in a timely manner,” Hite-Ross said. “I will continue to oppose the early release and furlough of violent offenders back into the Winnebago County community.”
Hite Ross said she reached out to the Illinois Prison Review Board regarding the “premature release” of violent offenders.
Jails both in Winnebago County and Rock County have also reduced jail populations through electronic monitoring and issuing court dates for individuals deemed low-risk to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in both county jails.
