One new case of coronavirus/COVID-19 was reported Monday in Rock County, Wisconsin and one new case was reported in Winnebago County, Illinois.
Rock County now have a total of 15 COVID-19 cases and Winnebago County has 14 cases.
Illinois reported 461 new cases from Sunday, with 5,057 positive cases and 73 deaths, data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
Nearby Ogle County in Illinois reported its first case, a person in his or her 50s. Carroll County reported a person in his or her 80s died due to complications from COVID-19.
Wisconsin saw 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total up to 1,221.
In counties bordering Rock County, Dane County has 183 cases; Jefferson County has 10 cases; Walworth County 10 cases and Green County 5 cases, DHS data shows.
In nearby Dane County, two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies who were assigned to the county jail recently tested positive for COVID-19. The first tested positive on Saturday, just days after two inmates tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, the second deputy tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.