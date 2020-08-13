Wisconsin reported nearly 950 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as Illinois surpassed 200,000 cases, according to public health data for both states.
Rock County reported 15 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 1,462 cases and 26 deaths, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
A total of 25,982 people have tested negative for the virus and 1,298 people have recovered in Rock County. The health department estimates there are a total of 138 active cases in the county as of Thursday.
Hospitalizations due to the virus across Rock County hospitals doubled on Thursday from three in-patient admissions to six.
Dane County reported 4,666 cases and 38 deaths; Green County reported 186 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,401 cases and 24 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
In Wisconsin, 943 new cases and seven additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 63,206 cases and 1,018 deaths. A total of 53,239 people (84.3%) have recovered as 8,931 cases remain active in the state as of Thursday, per DHS data.
Gov. Tony Evers announced a state website that appears to show how $1.72 billion in COVID-19 relief funding is being spent across Wisconsin, with Rock County receiving $9.59 million, the Department of Administration (DOA) dashboard shows.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 16 new cases and four additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,806 cases and 144 deaths. The county has a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 770 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 960 cases and 31 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,308 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 421 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 336 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,834 new cases and 24additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 200,427 cases and 7,696 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.