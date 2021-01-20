SOUTH BELOIT—The news of Illinois easing COVID-19 restrictions in Winnebago County is viewed by one South Beloit restaurant owner as a sign of better things to come after months of struggling to stay afloat.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that Region One, which includes Winnebago County, would move to Tier 1 of the state’s Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan.
The easing of restrictions allows restaurants to return to providing indoor dining services at 25% capacity or 25 people, whichever is less. Meetings and event gatherings can be limited to 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity. Museums and other cultural institutions may also be open.
The news comes after the state announced a partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Department of Healthcare and Family Services to launch a program that creates a staffing pool that Illinois hospitals can draw from in the event of a virus surge.
Although indoor dining has been restricted in Winnebago County since October, many restaurants have defied the Winnebago County Health Department and remained open for indoor service. Various restaurants in the Stateline Area have been issued closure notices, with some having their food permits suspended.
Neli’s Family Restaurant owner Zendel Imeri said the easing of restrictions could begin to turn the tide for struggling restaurants and businesses.
“Twenty-five percent capacity is better than being closed and we are happy about that,” Imeri said. “It’s better than nothing. This is definitely a positive.”
Neli’s received multiple closure orders from the Winnebago County Health Department and had its food permit suspended on Nov. 20. At the time, Imeri decided to close down indoor dining after months of defiance. He decided to reopen shortly after multiple staff left Neli’s for other work.
“We were losing either way,” Imeri said. “Either direction felt like a loss, but at least I am keeping staff on this way. If I would have been closed this whole time, I would have lost a lot more people.”
Imeri said he respects the work of the health department, noting he hasn’t received correspondence from health officials since November.
In a statement, a health department spokesperson said the enforcement actions against Winnebago County businesses had not changed following the easing of the restrictions.