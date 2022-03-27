In response to decreasing demand for COVID-19 testing services at the community-based testing sites in Illinois and the anticipated end of federal funding, operations at the 10 Illinois locations will cease on March 31, according to a press release issued Friday by The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
One of the sites is located in Rockford.
Use of the sites, which conducted more than 1.5 million tests in total throughout their operation, dropped precipitously in recent weeks and are currently handling less than 1% of the tests being conducted statewide.
The number of daily tests conducted is on track to be the lowest on record with each site seeing fewer than 50 individuals per day, according to IDPH data. Demand for tests at the community-based sites reached a peak of more than 1,040 tests per day at each site in November 2020.
Given the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva testing sites throughout Illinois, there are other testing opportunities for Illinois residents.
Illinois is prepared to respond to a potential surge, with the state stockpile of tests nearly fully replenished. There are more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks. The state has also instructed hospitals, schools, and local health departments to consider their current testing capacity and take all preparations necessary. The state is also in communication with pharmacies and healthcare providers about increasing their inventory of the various FDA-approved oral BA.2 treatments in case of another surge.
IDPH established the drive-through, community-based testing sites in April, 2020. Both testing and vaccinations have been offered at sites in Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria. Only testing is offered at Bloomington, Champaign, Harwood Heights, Rockford and Waukegan.
To order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, people can go to www.covidtests.gov.
As of Friday, the most recent data as of press time, IDPH reported 8,039 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 109 deaths since March 18. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from March 18-24, 2022 is 1.6%.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 50% have received booster shots, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Thursday, the latest data as of press time, there were 28 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Winnebago County in Illinois, which is going up. The vaccination rate has reached 57.8% in the county.
New cases of COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downward in Wisconsin in Rock and Winnebago counties. Hospitalizations were down in Rock County.
As of Friday, the latest data available, there were 21 new cases in Rock County. The number of new cases has been dropping since their last peak at the end of January. The total number of cases in Rock County since the pandemic began reached 36,665 and the total amount of confirmed deaths reached 341, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 96.11 new cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There were five people hospitalized in Rock County as of March 24.
There were 65.2% of eligible people in Rock County who completed the vaccine series.
As of Friday, the latest available data as of press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 315. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been eight and the seven day average state positivity rate was 2.7%.
There is 60.7% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series and 33.4% of the population has received a booster.
On March 24, in Wisconsin, the seven-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 241 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 9.4% were on ventilators. Although the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to drop, 87.4% of the state’s hospital beds and 84.3% of its ICU beds are in use.