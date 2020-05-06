JANESVILLE—The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is looking for donated space in order to catch up on spay and neuter surgeries when the prohibition on the procedures are lifted.
In March, Executive Director Mike McManus said the Centers for Disease Control and American Veterinary Association put a halt on non-essential surgeries by veterinarians to preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals working with humans during COVID-19.
Previously, the shelter had been doing approximately 80 surgeries in a box truck weekly.
“If we could find space, we could more than double that. As soon as the ban on spay and neuter is lifted, we will need additional surgical space,” McManus said.
The postponement likely will lead to some increased numbers in the pet population.
“The kittens are already starting. As of this morning I have 55 animals in foster care, most of them puppies and kittens that will start coming up for adoption in the coming weeks,” McManus said.
Not doing the surgeries also cuts into revenue for the society.
The hope is for the shelter to find someone to donate space which would be larger than the box truck so more spay and neuter surgeries could be performed to help catch up with the backlog. The space could be up to 900 square feet and located anywhere in Rock County.
“We are looking for an available space if someone has space they could donate for six months. We have the ability to purchase new equipment with a grant if we have space for it. We are looking to do some extra surgeries in the near future,” McManus said.
The donated space would be used until the society can move into its new 25,000-square-foot building. It’s currently operating out of a 9,000-square-foot building and had been doing its surgeries in the box truck because of lack of space.
Ground was slated to break on the new facility on 40 plus acres at Prairie Avenue in the Town of Rock in October, but snow conditions prevented it. Now the project is on hold during shelter-in-place. The society is working to raise the more than $1 million needed to finish the project.
McManus said the society has some limited animal food available for the public if someone has lost a job and has trouble feeding their pets. For more information call 608-752-5622.
“We are going to share and see where we can help,” McManus said.
So far this month, with no transports of dogs from Southern states, the society has adopted out 16 dogs, 35 cats, two bunnies and returned to owners 30 dogs and nine cats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.