JANESVILLE—The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has several fundraisers in the works to help drum up the $1 million remaining on its capital campaign for its new 25,000-square-foot facility.
Ground was slated to break on the new facility on 40 plus acres at Prairie Avenue in the Town of Rock this spring, but conditions due to COVID-19 put the project on hold. The second annual Woofstock music event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the shelter is open by appointment only, according to information from Social Media Marketing and Event Coordinator Hannah Hathaway Director of Development and Fundraising Kaitie Swedlund and Assistant Executive Director of Operations Jim Hurley.
Despite setbacks, staff are getting creative about fundraising. The society is hosting a virtual live stream series called The Humane Society’s Saturday Serenades which kicked off on Aug. 1 with local alternative rock cover band, Floyd & Associates. On Saturday, Aug. 8, the society will be joined by Dem Horny Funkers, a 9-piece local pop, rock, ska, and funk cover band with a horn section. The last of three live streams will be Saturday Aug. 29 with Common Threads, a Wisconsin pop punk band. All live streams go from 6-7 p.m.
Live streams can be viewed on The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s public Facebook page. This is strictly a virtual event, no public will be allowed to attend in person. During the live streams the society will be promoting a virtual donation link with a fundraising goal of $2,500.
Here is the donation link: https://gf.me/u/x9mvgi
The society is planning a new type of fundraiser on Aug. 31 called Draw Your Pets Roulette. Those who give monetary donations will get to submit a photo of their pets for staff members to draw. It’s a bit of a gamble whether the portrait will be suitable for living room display or as refrigerator art.
“We have talented artists here, and others that just dabble,” Hathaway said. “It could be a quick dabble or a masterpiece.”
The Society is also working out details for the dog walk this fall to be virtual. It typically is held in the first weekend in October, although the virtual event might span over a period of weeks.
Hurley said the date of the groundbreaking is being re-evaluated. Some of the contractors, he said, might be able to offer more in-kind donations since some of their projects have been sidelined due to COVID-19.
The animal population is remaining steady with ample cats and few dogs. Despite COVID-19, people are still looking for animals to adopt.
Although the Society is currently without an executive director, the board will be filling the position and the organization will continue operations as usual.