JANESVILLE — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is experiencing a foster shortage in line with national trends, according to Development Director Kaitie Swedlund and Foster Coordinator Amy Warrichaiet.
With people getting out and traveling more after being cooped up due to the pandemic, many haven’t found a way to incorporate foster animals into their lives, Swedlund and Warrichaiet say.
“I think it’s because a lot of people are excited to go back outside, and we don’t have as many people staying home,” Swedlund said.
“Everyone is dying to do things they couldn’t last year,” Warrichaiet said.
The lack of fosters coupled with a robust cat population is making it challenging to keep the kitties housed. As of Monday there were more than 100 kittens in foster care in Rock County.
There were also a total of 103 animals at the shelter, with about two thirds cats and one third dogs, which Swedlund said is relatively full.
Swedlund said early warm weather made for a longer breeding season. In July the shelter typically has more than 100 kittens, however this year it has had more than 100 kittens for a longer period of time.
“It’s at least three weeks,” Swedlund said.
Fortunately, Warrichaiet said all kittens that need to be in foster care are getting it. Staff are generously taking in extra animals and duties during their off time.
“Staff has been pitching in a lot,” Warrichaiet said. “We are bringing back a litter and then taking another litter home at the same time.”
Kittens are put in foster care when they are under 2 months old and weigh 2 pounds. Those at the shelter try to place them that same day so their immune system isn’t compromised.
“Their immune system isn’t strong yet so we don’t want them hanging out with the feral or adult cats, especially with our high population. We try to send them out the same day,” Swedlund said.
Those who wish to foster kittens must have a separate room in their house to ensure they don’t come into contact with other animals for at least two weeks to make sure the animals don’t spread any potential diseases. It could be a spare bedroom, office or bathroom or room with a door to ensure separation. The shelter can provide the food, litter, toys and scales.
“You have to weigh the kittens,” Swedlund added.
There are also warming discs that can be heated up in the microwave to keep smaller kittens warm.
Newborns need to be bottle fed every two to three hours, unless mom comes with to stay in foster care.
“Sometimes we get lucky and mom will come in with the newborns and you don’t have to tend to them as often,” Swedlund said.
Those without such an open schedule can foster 4-to-6-week-old kittens who need feeding three to four times a day. Older, “sassier” kittens that are 6 to 10 weeks old need more socialization and feeding twice a day.
“The older they get the more your responsibility goes down and the more you can play with them,” Swedlund said.
Once the kittens hit 2 pounds, they can go up for adoption.
A separate room is also recommended for fostering dogs and puppies. Puppies and dogs that are coming up from down south to be adopted from the shelter often need foster homes to help them decompress after their big journey.
“The transition from a shelter to a home is a big transition and they need a quiet space to decompress,” Swedlund said. “When they come up, oftentimes we look for foster families to get the dogs acclimated as the move is sometimes stressful.”
Those who wish to become fosters, can put in an application on the shelter’s website at www.petsgohome.org. Those accepted to foster must complete an online orientation.