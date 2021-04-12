Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County are up to levels last seen in February, as statewide virus test positivity rates continue to remain elevated in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to public health data.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, rose to 17 patients as of Monday, the highest level since February 2021.
It should be noted the peak total for COVID-19 hospitalizations across Rock County was 74 on Nov. 18, 2020.
Meanwhile, Beloit and Janesville combined reported 165 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department—an increase of of 65 cases compared to the April 5 weekly report.
Rock County reported six new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
A total of 15,104 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 76,440 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,637 recoveries and 300 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 3.8% for Wisconsin
In Beloit, 67 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since April 5, bringing the citywide total to 5,019 cases. A total of 24,693 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,841 residents have recovered, an increase of 248 negative tests and 52 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 88 cases were reported since April 5 as 6,490 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 36,063 negative tests have been reported as 6,294 people have recovered, an increase of 683 negative tests and 77 recoveries since last week.
Beloit’s death rate (1.41%) remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.97%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 450 cases; Edgerton reported 947 cases; Evansville reported 682 cases; Milton reported 924 cases and there were 592 cases in unincorporated parts of the county.
Across Wisconsin, 402 cases and three virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 585,710 cases and 6,680 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 34 admissions on Monday as 28,174 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.4% as an estimated 8,428 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 72 new cases and no additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 30,380 cases and 457 deaths, per the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,433 cases and 18 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,282,205 cases and 21,523 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.8% and the recovery rate of 98%.