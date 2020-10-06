Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 have risen back to its peak total reported in May, as Gov. Tony Evers instructed the Department of Health Services (DHS) to issue further COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes in places like bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the resurgence of the virus.
The new order will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday and remain in place until Nov. 6. It limits some indoor public gatherings to no more than 25% total capacity and allows exemptions for schools, polling places, political rallies and some businesses, including grocery stores.
As of Tuesday, 853 people in Wisconsin were hospitalized due to the virus as 84% of hospital beds across the state are occupied, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
In Rock County, 27 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations in the county have not been that high since May 26, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, two city staff members, including a Beloit Fire Department firefighter, tested positive for COVID-19. In total, seven firefighters have been quarantined and the department will maintain staffing levels with overtime while personnel finish their quarantine, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard. The other city staff member is isolating at home, Millard said.
Rock County reported 20 more cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,880 cases and 33 deaths. A total of 38,138 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 2,143 people have recovered. An estimated total of 704 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Of the 140 tests processed on Tuesday, 15% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rate average is 17%.
Dane County reported 10,671 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 619 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,780 cases and 35 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,020 new cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 136,379 cases and 1,399 deaths as an estimated 24,852 cases remain active. A total of 7,810 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 110,110 people (80.7%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 6,903 cases and 156 deaths, an increase of 218 new cases, but no new deaths. The county has a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 10.2%, well above the 5% target for Region 1. The county has a recovery rate of 96.5%.
In Illinois, Boone County reported 1,243 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,757cases and 41 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,849 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 820 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 595 cases and seven deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The IDPH reported two additional deaths in Winnebago County, a man in his 80s and a woman who was over 100-years-old.
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,617 new cases and 32 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 305,011 cases and 8,836 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity test rate is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,513 specimens for a total of 5,974,469. As of last night, 1,673 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 patients were in ICU and 159 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.