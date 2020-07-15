Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 have increased from five patients on July 7 to 13 on July 15, health department data shows.
Beloit Health System is reporting six recent in-patient admissions due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, three patients were discharged, bringing the local total to three patients, according to Marketing and Community Relations Manager Megan Goggin.
Rock County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,081 cases and 24 deaths since the local outbreak began in mid-March, data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
There are now 290 active COVID-19 cases in the county. A total of 767 people (71%) have recovered from the virus as 18,542 people have tested negative for COVID-19. Two-percent of COVID-19 tests processed by the health department on Wednesday were positive.
Updated public health investigation figures for Rock County shows there are 21 ongoing investigations related to COVID-19, including four in long-term care homes, 13 in non-healthcare work settings and four listed as “other,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). One nursing home, Rock Haven in Janesville, currently has an outstanding public health investigation, DHS data shows.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,242 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 110 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 815 cases and 18 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 821 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 38,727 cases and 827 deaths, DHS said. Over 77% of patients have recovered from the virus as 7,800 cases remain active in the state, per DHS data.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 16 new cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 3,228 cases and 99 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 641 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 665 cases and 22; McHenry County reported 2,347 cases and 103 deaths; Ogle County reported 325 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 287 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,187 new cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 156,693 and 7,226 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.