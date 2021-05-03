Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise across the Stateline Area as both Beloit and Janesville reported over 100 new virus cases since last week, according to public health data released on Monday.
In Beloit, a total of 12 patients are receiving care in the Beloit Memorial Hospital COVID-19 unit, and Beloit Health System spokesperson Megan Goggin said the hospital has seen an increase in hospitalizations over the last 45 days.
“Prior to that, we had a two-week period where the numbers were down,” Goggin said.
No reason has been identified as to the recent rise in COVID-19 patients.
“A common theme is that patients who have been admitted have not been fully-vaccinated,” Goggin said. “Once again, the BHS physcians and staff continue to do an exceptional job performing heroic efforts in caring for our community.”
For Rock County, hospitalization data has not been updated since April 29, when the Rock County Public Health Department reported that 22 patients were receiving care for COVID-19.
That figure of 22 in-patient admissions for COVID-19 is up from last numbers, but remains far lower than the peak when 74 hospitalizations were reported on Nov. 18, 2020.
Since early April, Rock County has seen elevated numbers of hospitalizations.
The last time Rock County had an in-patient census in the 20s was in early February of 2020, health department data shows. A total of 5% of all Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalization.
A spokesperson for the health department did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding data on Monday.
The Winnebago County Health Department said Monday that a total of 97 patients were receiving in-patient care at hospitals in Winnebago County, an increase of 35 new hospitalizations since April 30.
In Beloit, 103 new cases were reported since April 26, bringing the citywide total to 5,265 cases. The city saw an increase of 68 recoveries (5,035 total) and 271 negative tests (25,549 total) last week.
Beloit has a mortality rate of 1.39%, which is higher than Janesville’s mortality rate of 0.92%.
The leading age group for COVID-19 infections in Beloit remains among young people ages 25 to 34 (17% of all cases) followed closely by ages 15-24 (16%) and 45-54 (16%).
Janesville saw 134 new cases reported since April 26, pushing the citywide total to 6,818 cases. The county seat also reported 178 new recoveries (6,543 total) and 424 additional negative tests (37,408 total).
Janesville’s leading age group for cases is among people 25 to 34 (18%) followed by 15-24 (17%) and 45-54 (16%).
In outlying municipalities, total virus figures are as follows: Clinton reported 464 cases; Edgerton reported 1,002 cases; Evansville reported 727 cases; Milton reported 954 cases and unincorporated county has seen 614 cases.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 30 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 15,846 cases and 168 deaths.
As of Monday, a total of 50.1% of all Rock County residents 16 and older who eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna inoculation. A total of 37.7% of all eligible county residents over 18-years-old have completed vaccination, health department data shows.
State data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows 66,310 people (40.6%) of all county residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 47,982 people (29.4%) of all county residents have completed vaccination.
In April, 32,631 vaccine doses were administered in Rock County. Since December of 2020, 81.2% of all Rock County residents who received one vaccine dose are over the age of 65 and 74.5% of all county residents who completed vaccination are 65 or older. Vaccine completion rates for ages 16 to 64 range from 4% and 39%, respectively.
Out of those who completed vaccination in Rock County, a total of 27.7% are White; 18.8% Asian; 10% Black and 9.3% American Indian.
Ethnicity data recorded by Rock County shows that 9.7% of Hispanic residents completed vaccination.
In Wisconsin, 349 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 599,576 cases and 6,839 deaths. The DHS estimates 8,600 cases remain active in Wisconsin as the state has a recovery rate of 97.4% with a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.3%. Overall, 4,479,776 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin as 43.4% of state residents have received one dose and 34.5% of Wisconsinites are fully-vaccinated.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois announced COVID vaccines will be available for free without an appointment to Illinois residents from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the former K-Mart store, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road. Those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and people must bring a photo ID, the health department announcement said. Winnebago County reported 84 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 32,465 cases and 469 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
Vaccine data from IDPH shows Winnebago County has administered a total of 186,873 vaccines as 86,703 people are fully-vaccinated, representing 30.52% of the county’s overall population.
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,049 new cases and 28 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 1,341,777 cases and 22,047 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 4%. Overall, 9,410,057 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as 32.33% of residents are now fully-vaccinated in the state, IDPH data shows.
Nationwide, 32,452 new cases and 423 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the countrywide total to 32,228,003 cases and 574,220 deaths since the pandemic began. In terms of vaccinations, the U.S. has administered 230,768,454 million doses that represents 44.4% of all U.S. residents having received one dose and 31.8% of residents completing vaccination as of Monday.