ROCK COUNTY—Health care resources are being stretched thin as hospitals in Rock County are reporting they are near capacity due to a surge of COVID-19 patients, as well as a high number of people being hospitalized for other reasons.
During a media briefing with the Rock County Public Health Department, representatives for Beloit Health System, Mercyhealth Janesville and SSM Health urged residents to get vaccinated and those who are vaccinated, to receive booster doses.
Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood reported that 80% of all recent hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were patients who are unvaccinated. Patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are also lingering in hospitals longer due to the severity of the cases, which puts a bind on hospital resources as patients require longer stays to recover, officials said.
“Our health care workers are struggling to keep up,” Harwood said. “We need the community’s help.”
Emergency department care in Rock County hospitals is “nearly double” what it was at this time last year, Harwood said.
As of Dec. 9, hospitals in Rock County are caring for 57 COVID-19 patients, up from 29 patients only two weeks ago on Nov. 26. Over the last seven days, an average of 107 new virus cases have been reported in Rock County.
Half of Rock County hospitals, two of four facilities, are also reporting critical staffing shortages of nursing staff and environmental support staff, Harwood said.
“The current situation is putting a strain on many of our resources,” said Mercyhealth Chief Nursing Officer Kara Sankey.
SSM Health CEO Eric Thornton said the SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville was at “peak census,” and asked residents to consider having medical issues taken care of through the urgent care or clinical settings.
“But I want to emphasize that we continue to provide exceptional care,” Thornton said. “If you need emergency care, seek it out immediately.”
In Beloit, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vijaya Somaraju said the Beloit Health System had seen a “spike in the last couple of weeks” regarding COVID-19 activity and hospitalizations.
“Every citizen should take responsibility in protecting themselves,” Somaraju said in reference to vaccinations and proper mitigation tactics. “The vaccine and the booster doses are helping.”
In the last seven days, Rock County has reported 855 new COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 16.5%. Across Wisconsin, 25,960 new cases have been reported in the last week as the state has a test positivity rate between 10% and 14.9% in that time, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 1,798 new cases have been reported in the last seven days as the county has a test positivity rate of 10.5%. Over that time period, Illinois reported 51,918 new cases and a test positivity rate between 5% and 7.9%, the CDC reports.
On Wednesday, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli issued a seven-day local disaster proclamation related to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients. In the declaration, Chiarelli spoke of his experience being hospitalized due to the virus.
The disaster declaration supports the Winnebago County Health Department and the local Emergency Management Agencies for Winnebago County and City of Rockford in coordinating resources to respond to the situation and activates the Emergency Operations Center. It also will provide emergency assistance by making Winnebago County, State of Illinois and federal resources accessible.
“My experience being hospitalized with COVID identified a need for not only prevention, but intervention, and I want to advocate for additional treatment options to be readily available to Winnebago County residents,” Chiarelli said.
In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, everyone also is asked to follow these preventative measures:
- Receive the influenza vaccine
- Wear masks or face coverings in indoor settings that cover both your nose and mouth
- Practice good hand hygiene, using hand sanitizer or soap and water
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Choose smaller gatherings
- Stay home when you feel unwell
- Get tested if you have symptoms or have been identified as a close contact to someone who has COVID-19.