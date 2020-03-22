ROCKTON—Hononegah High School shifted operations to distance learning in a matter of days as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue to change daily life in the Stateline Area.
On March 16, school staff worked with administrators to draft a distance learning plan to allow students to continue the school year remotely after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced mandatory statewide school closures.
Teachers drafted lesson plans and prepared for the drastic changes on the fly, with the school submitting a distance learning plan to the state. Students use home computers or devices provided by the school to access lessons through Google Classrom, according to Superintendent Michael Dugan.
Assignments are sent to students by 9 a.m. and teachers work with students during school hours to facilitate learning.
“Our teachers and staff have done a tremendous job being creative and coming up with things that are driving engagement with our students,” Dugan said.
Around 100 students were provided Google Chromebook laptops and 15 families were provided WiFi hotspots for those without internet access.
Hononegah Community School District is on its usual spring break and the high school will remain closed to the public, including the filed house, said Building and Grounds Director David Berg. While students are absent, Berg and his maintenance and custodial staff will disinfect the entire school.
If a teacher or essential staff member needs access to the building, the area accessed by staff will be disinfected following their departure, Berg said.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the week, Director of Food Services Maria Small and her staff offer two pre-packaged meals for students. This is in keeping with what other local school districts have done.
“It’s gone really well,” Small said. “My staff is amazing and they’re learning assembly line preparation as opposed to normal kitchen operations.”
Dugan said he was floored by the way staff handled these trying times.
“They’re doing terrific work,” Dugan said. “It’s a team approach, really. It’s about providing our services for our community and making sure the health and wellness of our kids and staff is the most important thing.”
Dugan said the school would reassess opening the high school following guidelines from the CDC and State of Illinois.
“That’s the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation,” Dugan said. “We will monitor the situation as it changes and take steps to inform our community.
