“You don’t understand being homeless until it happens to you,” said Jayme Probst.
Jayme and Heidi Probst along with Heather Norman, her 4-year-old son Malcolm Norman and brother Robert Young are battling to find a rental home together after a harrowing bout of homelessness during some of the coldest weather this winter.
Norman and Young and the Probsts lost their housing, moved into vehicles before finally landing at the Redwood Motel, 3912 N. Hackbarth Road, Janesville.
The motel, the cheapest they can find, costs $275 a week, an amount which is draining their meager income. To afford a stable home, the four are hoping to pool their resources, move in together and get on their feet again.
Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud has been working with the group to try to get them food and clothing. In light of increased calls regarding the homeless Fogderud is calling on volunteers to step forward to help him deliver meals to the homeless people who get referred to him. He and wife Diana and other volunteers deliver the homeless food or clothing donated by churches and occasionally provide gas money or motel vouchers out of pocket.
“Our phone has become a hotline,” Fogderud said.
Fogderud said the amount of calls regarding the homeless started increasing a couple of months ago. He worked with one man who has a job but still must sleep outside. Many of the homeless people he finds are living out of vehicles, often with children in tow.
Norman said she became homeless after her disability benefits were interrupted when she was in the hospital due to a brain tumor and getting behind on her bills due to expenses. She and her brother, who was making $9 an hour at the time, were evicted in June of 2020 and moved into their van.
They finally got some help getting set up in a motel with the help of Fogderud in January. Norman said she knew him when she used to do open mic night karaoke and poetry years at the Overflowing Cup in the early 2000s.
In order to get enough money to remain in the motel they sold their van, cutting off their lifeline to food and making any potential employment more challenging. Young obtained employment in Janesville at SSI Technologies, relying on friends for rides and the occasion Uber.
Between Norman’s disability check of about $700 a month and her brother’s take-home pay of about $2,500, the two have an income which could pay for an affordable rental, but they can’t save up enough for a deposit, first and last month’s rent. They must pay $275 a week to the motel and pay for Ubers to get groceries for Norman to get to doctors’ appointments.
“A trip to Walmart by Uber is $27,” Norman added.
Although the siblings have an income, they said landlords either tell them their rentals are full or don’t want to rent to someone with an eviction in the past year. Meanwhile, they are pursuing a program through Community Action Inc. to help them get help with housing. Norman said she’s met other homeless, many of them struggling to obtain resources without a physical address.
“Light needs to be shed on the homeless in Rock County. Since the pandemic, there are so many more,” Norman said.
Among the other other homeless people Norman met were the Probsts.
The Probsts were living with Heidi Probst’s mother until she moved out of state and they lost their housing.
When the Probsts had to leave their home, they also had moved into their van and were sleeping in Traxler Park in Janesville, until police urged them to leave when they were caught using electricity.
Their vehicle eventually broke down and they ended up at the Redwood Motel after a brief stay at another motel. They have food stamps and are eligible to use area food pantries, although they don’t have transportation.
The Probsts are running low on clothing and aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from. They said they receive a combined $1,200 in disability benefits for mental health issues. Most of their income is going toward the weekly motel fees, making it almost impossible to save up enough to leave.
Despite it all, the two siblings and the Probsts have formed a tight friendship and are trying to stay positive. Some landlords have told them there will be more openings for housing this spring. They hope, by banding together, and a little support from Fogderud they will one day have a home again.
Anyone who wishes to help Fogderud deliver meals or provide rides for the homeless or provide food or gas cards can contact the Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, 1175 S Madison Road, Beloit, at 608-365-0365 for more information.