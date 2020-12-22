Holiday travel over the next two weeks is expected to be down sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as health officials urge the public to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays safely.
While AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29%, according to AAA Travel.
For those who do hit the roads, a local impaired driving law enforcement task force hopes to keep drunk drivers off highways and streets. Law enforcement agencies in Beloit, Town of Beloit, Clinton, Janesville, Orfordville and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through Jan. 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued holiday travel guidance saying that travel may increase chances of exposure and transmission of COVID-19, with the CDC recommending postponing travel and staying home where possible. In the last week, 1.67 million new virus cases have been reported, CDC data shows.
The Rock County Public Health Department joined 15 other counties in issuing holiday safety guidelines, saying the safest way to celebrate the holidays is with people in their immediate household and not risk gathering with others. Traveling, hosting guests indoors, and sharing food, utensils and plates all pose significant risks, the health departments warn.
“Now is the time to be persistent with following public health recommendations. Every act of prevention matters and will continue to be important this Holiday season,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, the chair of the Southern Region’s local health department board.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Rock County currently has a “very high” COVID-19 activity level. Of the 16 counties included in the Southern Region, the counties have a case burden between 350 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.
“There’s still a large amount of community transmission in every area of the region and state,” Siegenthaler said. “Keep gatherings small and wear a mask anytime you’re in an indoor environment with someone that you don’t live with. Our health care and public health workers continue to need the help of the community in slowing spread so that hospitals can continue to meet patient needs.”