BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society is calling on Beloit area residents to share their personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historical society is accepting online submissions of written narrative or journals, poetry, short stories, artwork and photographs through online submissions to Facebook, Instagram and email, according to Executive Director Donna Langford.
Langford said the idea took shape around early March as communities reacted to the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I am hopeful this is a way that the community can connect,” Langford said. “It’s important to record what is happening and to have that documented. This is really a call for personal experiences.”
Langford said submissions could potentially be used in future exhibits or events highlighting the Beloit experience.
“We would really like to generate some energy in the community to show how connected we all are, even as we are staying safe at home,” Langford said.
Submissions can be sent by email to info@beloithistoricalsociety.com or through the Beloit Historical Society Facebook and Instagram pages.
The Beloit Historical Society, founded in 1910, preserves and shares the rich and diverse heritage of the Beloit community to enhance community pride. Headquartered at the Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett Street, the society also manages the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.