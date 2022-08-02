The community transmission rate for COVID-19 is high for both Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.
As of Monday, Aug. 1, in Rock County there are 294.45 cases per 100,000 people and 14.3 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. There’s a total of 432 cases in Rock County as of Aug. 1. A case rate of 264.46 per 100,000 people was reported in the last seven days and fewer than 10 deaths.
“We’ve had some fluctuation in hospitalizations in the past month,” said Katrina Harwood, health officer/director at the Rock County Public Health Department. “Looking at July, we were seeing a range of people in the hospital that were being treated for COVID-19 in Rock County, which was a little bit higher than what we had earlier in the summer. In the past few days, we have seen a leveling off of people in the hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment.”
The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 is 4.4%, according to a infogram made by the Rock County Public Health Department. The info-gram was last updated on July 28.
“A few weeks ago we were in the low category and moved to the high category, which was a result of a spike and we started to see in hospitalization,” Harwood said. “Those metrics are updated, as far as the community transmission levels are updated every Thursday.”
The dominant strain of COVID-19 in the nation and in Rock County is the BA.5 variant, which is a subvariant of Omicron. It is the most easily transmitted variant health officials have encountered during the pandemic.
The health department recommends people take extra precautions regarding COVID-19, which includes wearing masks at ndoor public settings.
“We know that a lot of people are getting fatigued with mask wearing,” she said. “It is still a recommendation because we are in the high transmission level.”
Harwood recommends people who are more at risk of severe illness related to COVID-19 take extra precautions. With the start of the school year approaching, Harwood does expect an increase in cases but believes this year will be different with vaccines now widely available beginning at six months of age for children.
The rate in Winnebago County, Illinois, is also high and there’s a rate of 280.28 cases per 100,000 individuals, according to the CDC. There’s 14 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 individuals.
A total of 799 cases are in Winnebago County, according to the CDC. There’s a case rate of 282.76 per 100,000 people in the last seven days and a 15.3% change in the last seven days.