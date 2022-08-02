01STOCK_MASKS

The community transmission rate for COVID-19 is high for both Rock County in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

As of Monday, Aug. 1, in Rock County there are 294.45 cases per 100,000 people and 14.3 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. There’s a total of 432 cases in Rock County as of Aug. 1. A case rate of 264.46 per 100,000 people was reported in the last seven days and fewer than 10 deaths.