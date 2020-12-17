JANESVILLE—Although the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin wasn’t able to host its much beloved December fundraiser Mutts & Martinis at The Beloit Club due to COVID-19 in December, it found a creative and fun new activity which has raised almost $13,000 already.
Development Director Kaitie Swedlund said those at the Society were debating how to have a virtual event when there are so many other competing virtual options. They teamed up and asked the following: “what if we throw the idea of a virtual idea out the window and come up with something else?”
The brainstorming animal lovers decided to toss out the Mutts event for this year and instead call on their most daring, valiant and fearless heroes, otherwise known as great and persuasive fundraisers, to help. The Society chose 18 ‘heroes’ to tighten their capes, gather their allies and polish their powers to collect monetary and in-kind donations with a deadline of Dec. 31.
“We called around to supporters and picked people who would not only love this, but who also have a competitive edge and would like to compete,” Swedlund said. “We asked them to leverage their sphere of influence and talk to those they already were talking to, and ask them to donate.”
The top prize was a crystal trophy with second and third place trophies as well.
“They are all traveling trophies so each year the superhero will have to decide if they are going to compete and defend their honor and keep the trophy or forfeit the trophy,” Swedlund said.
All the heroes were excited and hit the ground running. The competition launched on Giving Tuesday.
The goal was to raise about $6,000 similar to the Mutts fundraiser. However, as of Thursday, the heroes had already raised $13,000. The fundraiser also gives the opportunity to purchase a keepsake heroes ornament.
The full list of ‘heroes’ includes: All Creatures Small Animal Hospital, Sandy Bennett, Audrey and Gary Bersell, BIG RADIO, Kelly Gilbertson, Julie Raese and Beth Hanthorn, Jillian Davenport, Dependable Auto Glass Team, First Community Credit Union Team, Sandy Gilbertson, Janesville—Beloit Kennel Club Team, Kerry Team, Rose Magee, John Owiecki, Konya Schuh, Shelly Tracy, Clint Wallisch and Anthony and Michelle Weirich.
Heroes are posted on the society’s website at https://www.petsgohome.org/donate/to-the-rescue. In first place, as of Thursday, was Board President Sandy Bennett: second, Konya Schuh; and third place, a tie between All Creatures Small Animal Hospital and the Janesville—Beloit Kennel Club.
Proceeds raised will go toward taking care of the animals including veterinary care and food.