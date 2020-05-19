JANESVILLE—Despite announcing delays to its other building projects, Blackhawk Community Credit Union expects to assist HealthNet with its future expanded site.
In 2019 Blackhawk Community Credit had promised a large infrastructure donation. One of its buildings at 2707 Kennedy Road Janesville was going to be vacant when the credit union moved its team to a corporate headquarters. However, the credit union announced it was putting those plans on hold due to COVID-19 and instead is considering giving a donation for HealthNet to move to a new headquarters in the future.
Discussions between the two entities are underway, and Blackhawk Community Credit Union may contribute a financial or infrastructure donation. Although there is no definitive timeline, the credit union has committed to continue support.
“Our board of directors and senior management team have announced that Blackhawk will fulfill our commitment and donation to HealthNet of Rock County. The services that HealthNet of Rock County provides to this community are especially needed during these difficult times and we support them,” Blackhawk Interim CEO Lisa Palma said.
Hedges said HealthNet remains committed to opening a new facility and expanding its program services within the next two years and thanked Blackhawk Community Credit Union for its partnership.
HealthNet is a non-profit volunteer-based free medical and dental clinic dedicated to providing care to low-income, uninsured and underinsured Rock County residents. It currently has two sites—23 W. Milwaukee St. and at 1344 Creston Park Drive in Janesville. In a new facility, HealthNet hopes to consolidate its two existing sites and add a behavior health clinic.
HealthNet also operates a monthly off site clinic at Beloit Memorial Hospital which is on hold due to COVID -19. Forty percent of all HealthNet patients come from Beloit.
HealthNet of Rock County’s Board of Directors recently voted to change its eligibility guidelines to allow those who utilize the medical clinic to be at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.
“Right now there’s a lot of financial uncertainty with individuals who may have lost their jobs. Their spouse might have a job but there might not be enough money to purchase health insurance. Anyone who needs healthcare will be able to get it,” Hedges said.
Starting next week, the medical clinic will be conducting telehealth appointments and will assist people with their medication needs if they are currently struggling to afford their prescriptions.
HealthNet of Rock County’s dental clinic is open for urgent or emergency dental appointments.
HealthNet of Rock County’s dental clinic continues to provide dental care to low-income individuals at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. who are uninsured, enrolled in BadgerCare, or have their healthcare through the Veteran’s Administration. Patients who need to enroll virtually for services during the COVID-19 pandemic should contact 608-756-4638, and patients who need emergency assistance with dental should contact 608-314-1940. For more information about the clinics, people can visit www.healthnet-rock.org.
