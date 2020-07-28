BELOIT — Healthcare staff charged with caring for vulnerable populations put in long hours, risked their own health and have drawn upon boundless creativity to care for others during the pandemic.
Autumn Lake Healthcare Midwest Regional Director Josh Davis commended staff at the Autumn Lake facility in Beloit, 2121 Pioneer Drive, and The Suites at Beloit, Assisted Living, 2122 Pioneer Drive.
“These people left their homes and came in to take care of other people’s loved ones,” Davis said.
Davis singled out Autumn Lake Administrator Sue Viken and Director of Nursing Jennifer Geske for leading up the effort to keep residents cared for and staff scheduled. They also kept up to date with all the regulations, procedures and guidelines.
“It was more than a full-time job. They put in tremendous amounts of hours and communicated with residents and family members,” David said. “They handled it like superheroes and never did they say ‘no.’”
Viken said Activity Director Leanne Sullivan came in on the weekends and off hours in order to set up video chats with residents’ family members and came up with creative activities. Residents did everything from sing handwashing songs, to playing Bingo and enjoying the annual picnic in their rooms.
Viken commended those at Autumn Lake as well as many in the long term care industry who came up with systems to keep people safe while continuing to admit and care for people.
During the pandemic, Beloit Health System’s At-Home Healthcare division’s workers continued to venture into people’s homes to provide a variety of medical care. Patient Care Coordinator Nancy Fiege said that with the increasing trend of more outpatient surgeries more at-home healthcare is being performed.
“We all love home healthcare. It’s such a unique opportunity to see patients personally and see what barriers and support they have,” Fiege said. “Patients can learn better ways to improve their health in their home environment.”
At-Home Healthcare workers had to take safety precautions not only to keep themselves safe but to ensure they didn’t transmit anything to the next five to six people they would see a day. Some home spaces were a bit small, and there were unexpected surprises sometimes. Fiege recalled one windy day in April when all the personal protective gear was flying out of a worker’s trunk.
Because Beloit Health System’s At-Home Healthcare is licensed in counties on both sides of the state line, workers had to keep track and learn each state’s rules.
Not only did workers have to attend to their patients’ medical needs, but had to help them emotionally.
“People were more lonely because they weren’t getting other visitors,” Fiege said.
