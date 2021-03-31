JANESVILLE — A new website has launched to serve as a one-stop-shop for COVID-19 vaccine information for Rock County residents.
United Way Blackhawk Region teamed up with vaccine providers from across Rock County to offer a user friendly website—www.RockCountyShot.com, where residents could easily be connected to information specific to their individual needs.
“Health care providers and public officials are working diligently to keep our community apprised of vaccination updates, yet the sheer volume of information coming from so many different sources can make it difficult for folks to know where to begin,” said United Way Blackhawk Region President Mary Fanning-Penny.
The centralized website will provide clear, easy answers to the most frequently asked questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including: eligibility, safety, cost, provider details and appointment instructions, registration links and more.
“With a collective goal of attaining herd immunity and getting as many shots in arms as possible, we are thrilled to announce the collaboration and launch of RockCountyShot.com,” Fanning-Penny said.
Fanning-Penny added that health equity and vaccine access was another focus of the site with accessibility and Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, along with a language translator function were incorporated to the design.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that everyone age 16 and over will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.
As of Wednesday, 44,753 (27.4%) of Rock County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. A total of 28,104 (17.2%) of county residents have received both vaccine doses. Statewide, 1,765,007 people (30.3%) have received one dose while 1,040,039 (17.9%) people have completed the vaccination process, according to DHS data.
The website was made possible through a $10,000 grant from the United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund. Additional outreach totaling $5,000 also has been allocated by HealthNet Rock County from a State of Wisconsin grant to raise awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccine among traditionally marginalized communities.
“RockCountyShot.com is yet another example of what we can accomplish when thoughtful, caring community members come together,” said Fanning-Penny. “United, we want to help rebuild healthy, strong and equitable communities.”
Healthcare providers Beloit Area Community Health Center, Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital, HealthNet Rock County, Mercyhealth, and SSM Health are participating on the site, as well as Beloit Homecare Pharmacy, Clinton Pharmacy, Edgerton Pharmacy, Evansville Pharmacy, Janesville Hometown Pharmacy, McGlynn Pharmacy, CVS and Walgreens.