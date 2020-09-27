Getting the influenza (flu) vaccine is important every year, but Rock County public health officials and Beloit Health System staff say getting your flu shot this year is even more important due to COVID-19.
Flu viruses, just like COVID-19, can cause severe respiratory illnesses for those who have chronic health conditions, are smokers, or people who are immunocompromised. If one contracts the flu, a person’s immune system can be weakened and leave them vulnerable to contracting other illnesses, including COVID-19.
“Since we are in a worldwide pandemic that causes severe respiratory symptoms and death, it is important to fight against getting the flu and protect ourselves and loved ones from the complications and deaths that also go along with Influenza,” said Beloit Health System Infection Prevention Coordinator Anita Henningsen.
In an effort to limit crowds, the health system is asking people to schedule getting flu shots in advance, Henningsen said.
The Beloit Clinic at 1905 Huebbe Pkwy. will offer flu shots on Oct. 9 through Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, with both events running from 8 a.m.—6 p.m. The NorthPointe Clinic at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe, will offer flu shots from Oct. 14 through Oct. 28 from 8 a.m.—6 p.m.
To ensure social distancing guidelines, the health system is asking patients to make an appointment at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth or by calling 608-364-2240.
Mercyhealth has started flu shot clinics at multiple Rock County locations. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Once on site, providers will run insurance information to be billed later. If you prefer to pay for your shot, the regular flu vaccine is available for $38 and high-dose vaccine for $68, payable by cash, check of credit card at time of vaccination.
Flu shot clinic locations including Mercyhealth Beloit, 2825 Prairie Ave., Mondays 2—5 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30—5 p.m. and Fridays 1—5 p.m.; Mercyhealth Edgerton, 217 N. Main St, Sept. 29, 1—4 p.m., Sept. 30, 1—4 p.m., Oct. 8, 1—4 p.m., Oct. 15, 8 a.m.—noon, Oct. 22, 1—4 pm, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.—noon, Nov. 25, 8 a.m.—noon; Mercyhealth Milton, 725 S. Janesville St., Sept. 25, 1—4:30 pm, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.—4 p.m., Oct. 19, 1—4:30 p.m., Oct. 22, 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a flu vaccine this season also can help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.
“This year will be especially important for everyone to get a flu shot to avoid potential complications with COVID-19,” said Rock County Public Health Department Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.
Jessica Turner, the public health communications specialist for Rock County Public Health Department, said the department will have flu shots and other immunizations available for uninsured children and children whose insurance does not cover vaccines through the Vaccines For Children Program. There is a $5 administration fee for each vaccine, Turner said.
Turner added that the health department was still waiting to receive its shipment of the flu vaccine and dates were not available as of press time Thursday.
“We are actively working on a list of locations in Rock County, but it is still in progress,” Turner said.