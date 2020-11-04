Health officials on both sides of the border are urging safe behaviors and flu shots as the number of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Rock County reached 48 and the Health Department required Merrill Elementary School, 1635 Nelson Ave., Beloit, to close its building for 14 days due to a localized outbreak of COVID-19.
School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser said distance learning will continue and students will not have an interruption in the delivery of curriculum or learning. There have been no students going inside the buildings during distance learning, only staff members.
“We will be conducting a thorough disinfection of the entire building,” Keyser said. “The safety and health of our staff and students is our priority.”
As of Wednesday, the School District of Beloit had eight active cases of COVID-19.
For those picking up Grab and Go Meals at Merrill Elementary, they will be provided at Summit Park on Mondays and Thursdays for the next two weeks.
The healthcare systems in Winnebago County in Illinois announced Wednesday they have reached a critical point in the pandemic and are calling on people to practice safe measures. The asked community members to limit contacts, wear a mask, social distance, wash hands and limit non-essential travel, according to a joint press release issued by Mercyhealth, OSF Healthcare, Swedish American and Crusader Community Health on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Winnebago County Health Department reported 200 new cases to total 12,002 cases. This, coupled with a rising positivity rate, currently at 15.9 percent, has moved the region into enhanced state mitigation. There were no additional deaths in Winnebago County on Wednesday, however, there have been 192 total deaths.
Hospitals are experiencing increases in COVID-19 admissions and the overall available bed spaces for those suffering from other medical illnesses is decreasing as is the number of available qualified staff. While hospitals have not yet reached capacity or are feeling overwhelmed, officials are concerned about what will happen if this trend of positive cases continues. The press release stated it’s crucial that hospitals limit interactions and preserve physical distancing to ensure patients and staff are not exposed.
Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continue to climb.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Boone County reported total 2,285 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,944 cases and 43 deaths; McHenry County reported 7,756 cases and 120 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,555 cases and 8 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,395 cases and 11 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and one additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 5,977 cases and 47 deaths.
Forty-eight people were in Rock County hospitals with COVID-19.
The health department estimates 50,458 people have tested negative and 3,814 people have recovered. There were 2,116 active cases as of Wednesday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 31% on Wednesday.
Dane County reported 16,963 cases and 51 deaths; Green County reported 1,095 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,717 cases and 39 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 5,935 new cases and 54 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 244,002 cases and 2,156 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday,189,331 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 52,480 active cases in Wisconsin.