Health officials are encouraging people to use the free COVID-19 test kits issued by the government, as healthcare resources remain stretched thin.
“Testing has been and will continue to be an important tool throughout this pandemic. We are encouraging people to take advantage of the free test kits offered by the federal government, especially now when home test kits can be hard to find. Although they are not appropriate in all situations, at-home tests can be a convenient and fast testing option,” said Rock County Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
If people test positive on a home test, it is a good indicator they have COVID-19 and should stay away from others and notify close contacts. If they test negative, it means the test did not detect the virus and they may not have COVID-19, but it does not rule out infection. For a more accurate picture, it is recommended to repeat the test at least 24 hours later or seek a confirmatory PCR test.
“It’s especially encouraged if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19,” Turner said.
She added there are additional testing locations and resources on the Rock County website at rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-Testing.
There have been critically low levels of healthcare resources for the last couple of months. On average there is about 3% of hospital bed availability across the state and in northern Illinois, Turner said.
Although there is no local Rock County variant data at this time, in Wisconsin over the past 30 days, 80% of the variants identified have been Omicron and 20% are Delta, Turner said.
The government has rolled out their website covidtests.gov to order free test kits that will start to be delivered in late January. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
In light of the new website, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is alerting the public to protect themselves from any scams. The BBB recommends only going to the federal government’s official website covidtests.gov to request the tests which will take users to the United States Postal Service request page, to provide their name and address. These tests are free, including shipping. People shouldn’t give their credit card information to anyone. If people wish to provide an email address, they can get updates on the test order. People shouldn’t respond to any text, pop-up ads, emails or phone calls from those pretending that they are affiliated with this government program.
As of Wednesday, there were 357 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, however, the numbers were a bit larger than normal due to a recent backlog of COVID-19 test results which are being processed in the coming days, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began reached 31,516 and the total amount of deaths reached 275, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 73 hospitalized on Jan. 17, down from 77 on Jan. 14.
The percentage of the population fully vaccinated in Rock County was 63.3%.
As of Wednesday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 10,648. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 29 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 27%.
As of Wednesday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 58.9% of the total population of Wisconsin residents who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Wednesday, Omicron was the most dominant variant of the virus in Winnebago County. There were 1,165 new cases per 100,000 which is going down and a positivity rate of 22.3 which is going up. About 55.5% of Winnebago County residents are vaccinated.
As of Friday, Jan. 14, the most recent data as of press time, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 207,203 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 738 deaths since Jan. 7.
Updated data analysis shows almost 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are unvaccinated. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 7—13 is 15.6%.
Of Illinois’ total population, almost 74% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 42% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
On Jan. 14, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the federal government granted the state’s request for medical staffing assistance for Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. Under the agreement, a 22-person team including clinical staff from a Healthcare Medical Task Force will be deployed to support Javon Bea doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 patients and other patients. This surge staffing will be available for 14-days to help reduce the strain on the hospital’s emergency department and help other hospitals in the region who may transfer patients to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside.