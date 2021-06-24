JANESVILLE—With the Fourth of July approaching, the Rock County Public Health Department wants residents to take precautions against the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus when planning summer travel, even as case rates remain low across the Stateline Area.
In a media briefing on Thursday, Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar encouraged residents to monitor COVID-19 conditions at their point of destination, and to remain flexible if outbreaks crop up in popular travel hubs.
“The best form of protection against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated,” Loncar said. “But not everyone is eligible for vaccination, and that’s why we are asking residents to research their destinations, practice social distancing and wear a mask.”
An event planning guide will be published on the health department’s website for residents looking to plan large local gatherings for the Fourth of July and beyond.
“We urge people to do everything they can to stay safe this summer,” Loncar said.
No cases of a more contagious variant of the virus, known as the Delta variant, have been identified in Rock County, according to Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan. The COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against the variant that was first identified in Wisconsin in April, according to health department officials.
To date, 26 cases of the contagious variant have been identified. Federal public health officials say the variant could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this fall.
Zupan said case activity and hospitalizations in Rock County continue to remain low as nearly 50% of county residents have received at least one vaccination shot.
To find a vaccine clinic or to make an appointment, visit Rockcountyshot.com