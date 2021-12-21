BELOIT—“It was like gold—we didn’t want to waste a single drop of it.”
That’s how one health care worker in Rock County described the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccines late in 2020.
On Dec. 22, 2020 Beloit Health System began administering vaccines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the City of Beloit. On Dec. 27 SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville began administering vaccines to front-line health workers and first respondeers. At Beloit Health System, a total of 30,222 vaccines and 39,461 COVID-19 tests have been administrated in the one-year period. Across the entire SSM Health network, 326,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin.
Beloit Health System Registered Nurse Doris Mulder came out of retirement to help battle the pandemic and recalls working many 10-to-12-hour days prior to the vaccine making its way to Beloit.
“It’s been a vital part in the tool kit as new treatments became available in the last year,” Mulder said. “I was very happy and very excited when we found out the vaccine was coming to Beloit. We have a huge responsibility for the community and it felt great to see that we were taking the next step in fighting the pandemic.”
Mulder said she recalls administering a vaccine to a patient who said her brother died of COVID-19 complications in 2020.
“So many people have such compelling, heart-breaking and wonderful stories about the pandemic,” Mulder said.
Mary Cooper, a registered nurse for BHS, said the vaccine becoming available to health care providers helped provide hope after months of unknowns and few ways to treat patients struggling with COVID-19.
“The vaccine has helped keep people more healthy if they do get COVID and prevents people from all-together getting it,” Cooper said. “We thought there would be an end in sight.
Cooper spent time helping offer COVID-19 testing prior to switching to administering the vaccine and she’s been involved in the testing and vaccination effort since the pandemic began.
Cooper too shared stories from patients that stuck with her, referencing the time an elderly patient described people getting the polio vaccine and how the vast majority of the public chose to get vaccinated for polio.
“We need to look past ourselves and see what would be better for the whole community,” Cooper added.
When vaccine doses became available to SSM Health employees, Registered Nurse Brenda Klahn recalls a rush of excitement as health officials planned how to start the initial rollout.
“We were so thrilled to get the vaccine that we met on Christmas Eve so we could make plans to get the vaccine in people’s arms,” Klahn said. “We came in on that weekend and got vaccines administered.”
Early on, Klahn recalled having to learn how to ensure all doses were used without wasting any of the valuable solution.
“The biggest goal was to not waste any vaccine,” Klahn said. “Everything was a calculation of how much time you had once you did certain things with the vaccine, from taking it out of the cold storage to reconstituting it with fluid and pulling it in a syringe.”
Health care workers learned those gray areas quickly because only two doses were lost initially out of the early vaccination effort, she said.
“I was very proud of our team and the efforts,” Klahn said. “This was a very short time frame and we wanted to make sure we could get it in our arms as quickly as possible.”
Registered Nurse Claire Kuschel was the first person at St. Mary’s in Janesville to get the vaccine on Dec. 27, 2020. She recalls the moment as one of nervousness and excitement.
“It was something we were all waiting for,” Kuschel said. “It was a sense of relief that there was some sort of hope in this grief and sadness we were experiencing. It was like a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Having the vaccine helped give Kuschel more confidence to interact with loved ones with the vaccine serving as an extra layer of protection from her daily routine working so closely with COVID-19.
“The vaccine really does make a difference,” Kuschel said.
All health care workers who spoke with the Beloit Daily News said they wouldn’t know where health systems would be without the availability of the vaccine in reference to the spiking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases.
Klahn said the last week has been “horrific for our staff” due to increasing COVID-19 patient hospitalizations which has caused a cascading effect across other areas of the health system like having to cancel some elective procedures.
“We are overwhelmed right now,” Klahn said. “We’re seeing very few people who are vaccinated be hospitalized. The vast majority of our hospitalizations and severe cases are by those who are unvaccinated.”
A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals. Locally, an average of 4,965 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents were reported compared to 1,136 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 in Rock County, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows. The health department also reports an average 150 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated residents were reported in that time compared to 34 hospitalizations per 100,000 vaccinated residents.
“I recognize it’s a personal choice, but when you realize that unvaccinated people are far more likely to be hospitalized or die if they get it, it’s a logical step to keep everyone around you safe,” Mulder said.
Klahn added, “I tell people that I trust the vaccine way more than I trust the disease. The vaccine can have minor side effects, but with the disease, we don’t know who it’s going to attack the worst.”