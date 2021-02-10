BELOIT — As Beloit College reached its 175th anniversary on Feb. 2, it was celebrating a long history as a respected innovator in higher education and planned for the post-pandemic future and its unique opportunities.
The college’s board of trustees will be passing a resolution at its Friday meeting that will formally recognize the glory of its 175th birthday, said Beloit College President Scott Bierman.
Bierman said those with the college are looking forward to a fully vaccinated future and the chance to celebrate in person, in the summer or fall. In the meantime, alumni are contributing photos and stories to be highlighted on the college’s website to make for a continual recognition of accomplishments throughout the year. The college asks alumni to celebrate on social media using the hashtag #Beloit175.
Thanks to a group of educated New Englanders, Beloit College was chartered in 1846, two years before the Wisconsin territory. Its first small batch of students graduated in 1851 when Middle College was the only building on campus.
The college has grown to an award-winning institution with a worldwide community of more than 16,000 alumni. Today, it features a diverse student body, representing almost 50 states and more than 44 countries.
From the very onset, before the college was chartered, it accepted a substantial gift from a New England minister. The conditions on the gift was that the college would matriculate students of any race on the same basis as it matriculated white students.
“From a year before the college was chartered, it was committed to being an abolitionist school,” Bierman said.
In the early 1960s, Beloit College was among the first to send students on an off-campus studies program when an intrepid set of juniors and seniors traveled to Brussels, Belgium, which launched more off-campus study programs in the years to come.
Bierman said the college was the first campus to get serious about experiential education which led other educational institutions to follow suit. Many of its ideas came out of the Beloit Plan launched in 1964. Bierman said Miller Upton was president of the college at the time and encouraged faculty and administration to think outside the box. The college received a large donation from the Ford Foundation to transform higher education. Students were required to do a field term, at least one semester away from campus to apply education in a real-world setting. Another element of the Beloit Plan was year-round education, which included summer semester and helped increase enrollment as it reached record highs for the time. The Beloit Plan made Beloit College a leader among other schools and made it attractive to students across the country.
High enrollment continued in the 1970s. About five years ago enrollment again grew, reaching around 1,300 students.
A more recent pivotal point in the college’s history was the $38 million Powerhouse project which wrapped up Sept. 1. The project had repurposed the decommissioned Blackhawk Generating Station on the Rock River into a 120,000-square-foot student and athletic center.
Chief of Staff and Secretary of the College and former Powerhouse Manager Project Dan Schooff said college towns thrive and do best when they are shouting they are a college town.
“The Power House gives a connection to the community and river we didn’t have in the past. It’s not only a place where the community can get together post pandemic but it’s a visual symbol that Beloit is a college town,” Schooff said.
The year 2020 was the college’s most challenging. By 2019-2020 enrollment numbers were around 1,100 students but then the pandemic further impacted enrollment.
“We had smaller than predicted enrollments for the incoming class,” Bierman said.
Despite the pandemic, Bierman said the college started and finished its fall semester successfully and had the fewest numbers of COVID-19 on campus in the state.
Beloit College made lots of headlines for its nimble response to COVID-19, innovative programming and high rankings in 2021. After the pandemic struck, the college announced in April 2020 its Beloit Action Plan, which included launching numerous programs to address societal and economic concerns facing students and parents as a result of COVID-19. Its Beloit Action Plan received lots of attention within and outside of higher education and helped the college re-establish its place in higher education innovation.
Going forward, Bierman said those at the college have learned how important the residential aspect of Beloit College is as people want to be together. At the same time those at the college have discovered they can do online education effectively which will be useful for connecting students, alumni and staff around the country and world for years to come.
Bierman said the college is in the early stages of implementing a strategic plan and will continue to foster an atmosphere where students can try out their education in real world and career-enhancing situations to prepare them for successful careers and to make a difference in the world.
The college, Bierman said, has always depended on the city of Beloit to thrive since its inception, with the city building and paying for the first Middle College building.
“The city has risen to the support of the college in every instance,” Bierman said.
Bierman said key members of the Beloit community who were not graduates of the college have been essential to the college thriving. He said that trend continued to present day, as illustrated by ABC Supply Co. Founder and Chairman of the Board Diane Hendricks.
“Diane Hendricks has been enormously helpful to the college during my entire time as president of Beloit,” Bierman said.
Diane and her late husband, Ken Hendricks, are honorary degree recipients of Beloit College, Bierman noted.