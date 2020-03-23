BELOIT — No arrest was made following the theft of hand sanitizer from the Beloit Health System Emergency Department on Friday, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to the emergency department at around 10:30 a.m. after an unidentified man entered the Beloit Memorial Hospital ER lobby and stole an undisclosed amount of hand sanitizer before fleeing in a vehicle. Emergency department staff obtained the license plate of the car.
Staff told police they didn’t want to press charges, only asking the hand sanitizer be returned.
Police made contact with the man and returned the hand sanitizer to the hospital.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention notes that soap and water are more effective than hand sanitizers at removing germs from hands.
