BELOIT — Although plenty of people have new year fitness resolutions, area gym memberships remain at about the same level as prior to the holidays at the Stateline Family YMCA and Northpointe.
Fitness experts at the Y and Northpointe are getting creative at offering safe fitness alternatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stateline Family YMCA CEO Ann Hankins said Monday was its highest day of traffic since July as 533 people scanned in the Beloit location at 501 3rd St. and 132 scanned in at the Roscoe site at 9901 Main St.
Although foot traffic is increasing, the number of overall memberships is flat.
To help members reach fitness goals during the pandemic the Y is offering a new small group weight loss challenge which starts next week and will run for five weeks. . The group will meet fives times a week for an hour to discuss nutrition and work out under guidance of a trainer, said Director of Gymnastics and Healthy Living Ashley Hoverson.
“We can take up to six people in each group. We have four different groups, two in the morning and two in the evening,” Hoverson said.
The Y also is launching virtual options such as group fitness classes and healthy food demonstrations. There are also some opportunities to meet with trainers virtually and see what they can offer.
“If people sign up for virtual training they will be able to rent out a set of dumbbells and exercise bands to have exercise equipment at home,” Hoverson added.
Nutrition coaching is launching this month as well.
“That can be virtual or in-person, whichever the person decides is better. We can combine it for personal training as well,” Hoverson said.
Hankins said the Y has waived its joiner’s fee in January and would also do that for long-term members who stepped away for a bit and are ready to come back.
The Y continues to offer options for kids such as gymnastics, swimming lessons and karate. The “yard” upstairs which is a playground area is now open and families can reserve a time to be there as well as reserve family swim time at the pool.
“We feel strongly about making sure kids are moving their bodies and letting off some steam,” Hankins said.
Northpointe Wellness Director Kris Willis said there have been more inquiries about memberships but there has not been an increase in people joining.
“We are only four days in, and it’s been similar to the end of December,” he said.
Although there is increased curiosity about programming, the state of Illinois mandates have made a lot of changes at the facility.
“Numbers were going way up until the mitigations around Nov. 20,” he said.
Mitigations included not only wearing masks, social distancing and cleaning protocols, but they barred group exercise classes, an important part of membership for many people.
The popular sauna and hot tub are also closed.
Willis said it can also be tricky to have people wear masks while working out, especially some older people and special populations with chronic conditions.
Despite challenges, Willis said members are happy Northpointe is open.
The warm water therapy pool and 7-lane lap pool are open, and the fitness floor with equipment is open.
“Our personal training numbers are good. People like the opportunity to schedule a time with another trainer,” he said. “If people are feeling a little unsafe, the trainer can tell them what to do and how to use time best to be in and out,” he said.
Having the group exercise classes closed, he said, has resulted in some members in trying some new activities.