BELOIT—Long toenails are no joke when it comes to dogs.
“I worked at a place years ago where a dog got a toenail stuck in a blanket jumping off a coach, and broke its back. Toenails can be dangerous,” said Down Town Hound, 911 E. Grand Ave., owner Michelle Crossley.
It’s part of the reason Crossley and assistant Adrianne Guernsey, were offering drive-through toe trims from 9 a.m.—noon on Saturday. Donations were accepted, but not required.
“It feels like the right thing to do,” Crossley said.
Crossley had re-opened her grooming business the prior Wednesday, calling regular customers with booked appointments first. However, she was concerned for those who might not be able to get in at her business or at other groomers due to the backlog.
“Just drive up and I’ll take the leash, trim the nails and let you go on your way,” Crossley said.
On Saturday, cars were lining up with all types of pooches waiting for a trim. By about 9:20 a.m., 11 dogs had been trimmed.
Dog owner Randy Leindecker called Crossley a “godsend.” He had brought his miniature Pinscher named Ted. E. Bear for a trim as he couldn’t get him in anywhere else.
Kathy Bohm brought her Burmese mountain dog for a trim, although she learned from Crossley that Caesar’s toenails were at a fine length and didn’t need clipping. Although Caesar didn’t get his nails trimmed, Bohm said it was still good socialization for her pup and she planned to bring one of her other Burmese mountain dogs for a possible trim later in the morning.
Becky Moffett brought her Basset hound named Audrey for a trim. Moffett said she is terrified to trim her dog’s nails, especially when Audrey whines.
“I get more worked up than the dog,” Moffett said.
Moffett said her dog has been seeing Crossley for years, and she’s pleased with her work.
Down Town Hound, which opened in June of 2015, has 500 customers on file. Crossley is the only full-time employee. She has a groomer who comes in a couple days a week and tries to have a bather assist as well.
Normally booked out four to six weeks, she’s booked out ever further after having to close due to the governor’s shelter in place orders starting in late March. With the customer influx, some people might not be able to get in until Memorial Day.
“I’m more busy than at Christmas,” she said.
Crossley said the event was also a good way to help educate people about the importance of grooming and instruct how often grooming or toenail trims are actually needed.
During the state-mandated closure, Crossley said she emailed legislators trying to make them understand how essential groomers are. She said many seniors own companion dogs and are not capable of holding scissors and brushes and a wriggling dog.
Seniors also tend to have thinner skin and can be in more danger if their dogs nails get too long and end up scratching them
Cutting dog nails can be difficult due to the dog moving and the color of nails. Black toenails, for example, can make it very difficult to know where to cut and could result in bleeding. Crossley said she’s always happy to answer questions or look a dog over to see if it needs a trim or grooming.
