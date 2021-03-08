BELOIT — If social media is what you make of it, 18-year-old Griffin Mark has made a lot of it.
Thanks to his ingenuity and status within a generation of digital natives, the budding entrepreneur has used Tik Tok and Instagram to launch a new fashion line called “Off the Mark Made in Failure” and to create trends to influence culture and norms.
“I’ve learned how people react to things and how their minds change over time to new ideas. Gen Z is open minded,” he said.
Mark has judiciously used his extra time at home this year during the pandemic to get busy on his future. The son of Brian Mark Funeral Home owners, Brian and Diane Mark, graduated from Janesville Craig High School early and he’s heading out to Los Angeles to begin modeling and promoting his fashion line in two weeks. With a theme of “the demise of pop culture,” his spring collection includes shoes, hoodies, pants, sunglasses and socks.
“It’s good to get alone sometimes and great to get a lot of work done,” Mark said. “Fashion is my passion in life, creating stuff that makes people happy.”
Mark has always loved fashion and entrepreneurship. At age 12 he started a resale company out of his home where he would find deals on items such as Louis Vuitton shoes or other high-end vintage clothes and resell them online.
“I made a good amount of money. I did that from age 12-16 and had good sales,” Mark said.
Soon Mark was designing his own fashions but needed to promote his brand and gain industry contacts. He started using Tik Tok and Instagram primarily under the handles @griffinspremium and @shoutoutyahweh as well as other accounts to create a following. Between his various social media platforms he built a social media empire of more than 1.5 million followers.
“Social media is the easiest way to grow a business and personal brand. You are not doing it right if you are not marketing yourself with social media,” Mark said.
His videos on Tik Tok are mainly what he calls fashion comedy.
“I’ll make a video based around my outfit. In a separate video I’ll make a joke about it,” he said.
He’s also started some trends on Tik Tok.
“I started political rapping. I would use a rap song and act like I’m a politician,” he said.
Mark explained he started the Tik Tok videos to grow in brand and personal image. He started a trend over the summer which took off called “fem boy Fridays” where he would wear a skirt to open up people’s mind about fashion and help eradicate “toxic masculinity.” Mark said it’s often random videos which will take off with lots of followers. For example, a video of him in an outfit or with his face in the mirror can unexpectedly get 2 million views.
Mark has slowly developed his sense of fashion, which he describes as unisex with a punk rock feel. His videos sometimes show him in a skirt or pearls as part of an effort to break gender norms in fashion.
“There shouldn’t be barriers between gender and fashion,” he said.
To create his pieces he found manufacturers in Los Angeles and China to help him on the production side.
“I design everything in Photoshop, make 3D models, and send it off to them,” he said.
He is currently awaiting the arrival of his latest pieces.
During his many hours online, Mark started making contacts in fashion as well as other young people starting a variety of businesses. Recently, he traveled to the Denver, Colorado area to meet up with three long-time friends he met through social media who are launching their own businesses.
Mark said he plans to build his brand and model for a year and begin college in a year to study entrepreneurship or marketing.
Mark plans to one day be in New York Fashion Week and eventually go on to designing furniture and even homes.
For now, Mark plans to expand his fashion lines, look at some store opportunities in Madison and Los Angeles, model and continuing his online presence with new surprises.
“Social media is the best way to grow as a person,” Mark said.