BELOIT—United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St., will host its fourth annual Greek Night with outdoor dining and curbside pickup from 5—7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The gyro sandwiches will be filled with Greek yogurt and cucumber sauce, pork, tomatoes and onions. The Greek salad will be made with homemade vinaigrette, tomatoes, onion, olives and feta.
The sauce will be individually packed with the veggies on the side so people can design and reheat their sandwiches at home. The salad will be filled with vegetables donated from church member gardens.
It’s $5 for the gyro sandwich; $8 for gyro and Greek side salad; $2 for baklava. The event will be held rain or shine. If there is rain, curbside pickup will ensue.
The event is designed for community outreach, fellowship and to be a fundraiser. Part of the proceeds will go toward the church and Caritas, according to Lead Minister Stever Erkel.
Savvas Mourtzis and his father, Tassos Mourtzis, will be cooking the food together. The Mourtizis are originally from the port city of Thessaloniki, Greece.
The meat will be marinated for 24 hours prior to cooking with a special blend of spices made by Tassos Mourtzis and then slow cooked.
“Of course there is olive oil involved in that,” Savvas Mourtzis said.
Erkel said visitors can expect the same delicious food with safety precautions. There will be minimal kitchen staff, sanitizing between diners, wearing masks except when eating and socially distancing.
Greek Night began four years ago and has grown in popularity.
“We wanted to do something no other church or group was doing in our community when it came to fundraising and food,” Erkel said.
Erkel said United Church of Beloit will reopen Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The Greek Night event also will serve as a get-together for church members a day before reopening.
“It’s an opportunity for people to see each other, if even just in passing,” Savvas Mourtzis said.
“Our church has remained active in the community during the Coronavirus pandemic, and we wanted to do our annual Greek dinner like we usually do,” Erkel said.
Savvas Mourtzis works with people with disabilities at Aptiv in Janesville and his wife, Gwen Rusmisel, is a special education teacher at Aldrich Intermediate School. They have three children and one on the way. Tassos Mourtzis is an active volunteer at Caritas.