MADISON—The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a grant process to provide funding for community-based organizations to promote COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The state health authority announced $6.1 million in funding is available for organizations to raise awareness and access to the vaccine.
A total of $3.1 million of the investment will fund efforts to activate organizations to serve as trusted messengers to build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers that may impede vaccinations in urban and rural areas.
The remaining $3 million will supplement current vaccine equity work being done by Federally Qualified Health Centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers, Family Health La Clinica, Minority Health Grantees, and United Way of Wisconsin.