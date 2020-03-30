Area municipalities such as Rockton and the Parkview School District will continue to hold public, in person meetings, while other units of governments will livestream meetings and have the public call or email in when providing input.
Both Illinois and Wisconsin prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, although they allow essential governmental functions including meetings to continue. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said government bodies should continue to follow the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of Open Government guidance regarding meetings, and should consult directly with that office regarding specific open meetings questions.
The Rockton Village Board will still be meeting in person, although a few board members and Rockton Village President Dale Adams will be calling in, according to Adams.
Adams said people will be required to sign in to ensure the number of people stays under 10. Those who sign in will give their contact information in the event someone is exposed to COVID-19.
Adams said the next board meetings are set for April 6 and 7. He said the board meetings rarely attract many people so he expects it should be easy to keep people six feet from each other, which is recommended under social distancing guidelines.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said South Beloit City Council will be holding virtual meetings during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are going to try a rehearsal this week,” Rehl said.
He said all the council members and city staff will be at their homes or offices and give comments on city matters.
City residents will be able to listen to the meeting online through an internet link that is yet to be established.
Rehl said other communities have used a free web link that the city is looking into now.
South Beloit City Hall remains open, but a reduced staff is working there. Residents who come to pay sewer bills have been good enough to just slide payments through the slot at the front door and staff then goes down the stairs to collect them.
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher said the district will hold its next board meeting on April 14. Board members can come in person or call in. The public will be able to attend in person, provided they keep six feet away from each other. The district will keep the gathering to under 10 people so no principals or department heads will be in attendance. Currently, the district doesn’t have an option to view the meeting online.
The Winnebago County Board began conducting its bi-weekly county board meeting as well as operations committee meeting via Zoom technology on March 26. Board members, staff and legal council were able to participate remotely. The meet was also steamed live through the county website. Those who wanted to participate were invited to call in by 4 p.m. prior to the meeting.
The City of Beloit will continue to have city council meetings. With the exception of the City Council President, the members of the City Council will be calling into the meeting. It will be live streamed on Youtube and on Charter. Individuals wishing to participate in the public hearing or public comment will be provided a way to do so via teleconference. The full details of that will be communicated out on Wednesday or Thursday, according to information from City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Millard.
The Town of Beloit has cancelled all of its April meetings. If the Governor’s order gets loosened to only social distancing the Town will consider bringing back the meetings or having virtual meetings. Administrator Gene Wright said the Town has a little bit older population and wants to adhere to the Governor’s recommendations.
The Rock County Board held its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26 using video and teleconference technology. The public was able to either call in to the meeting or watch it on Zoom. Each County Board Supervisor participated remotely. Citizens who wanted to do public comment were asked to email them to publiccomment@co.rock.wi.us.
The School District of Beloit plans on having a regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday which will be broadcast on YouTube. The public will be able to email in questions or comments to Board Secretary Michelle Shope’s email address mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us 30 minutes prior to the meeting, according to Board of Education President Jeff Klett.
The Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., will be open to the public for the meeting if anyone wants to attend in person, although board members are encouraging people to stay home and view it online.
The board will be discussing the superintendent search process and will get a presentation from administration on possible online education programs, Klett said.
The Parkview School Board had a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Parkview Elementary School. The public was allowed to attend, although chairs were spaced six feet apart.
Residents should contact their local government bodies for meeting plans.
