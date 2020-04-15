ROSCOE—Volunteers with Roscoe/Rockton Neighbors Helping Neighbors are looking to help older adults and those with underlying medical conditions stay safe and out of the grocery store.
The band of volunteers is offering to pick up groceries free of charge for delivery porch-side or run errands.
More information about Roscoe/Rockton Neighbors Helping Neighbors can be found at RoRoNeighbors.org. Roscoe/Rockton Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a volunteer-driven group connecting people who need help with people who want to help in Roscoe and Rockton Townships. The group can be found on Facebook @RoRoNeighbors. People also can email RoscoeRocktonNeighbors@gmail.com or call 815-310-5803.
“Volunteers with Roscoe/Rockton Neighbors Helping Neighbors are in search of Roscoe, Rockton and South Beloit area residents who would be better able to protect themselves if they did not venture out into stores for needed supplies, or who need help running any errands,” said Roscoe Trustee and oncology pharmacist Elizabeth Lindquist.
Lindquist led up the effort to organize volunteers with Dawn Cassady, Tammi Grommes and DeeDee Soderberg. There’s a team of 10 volunteers ready to take to their vehicles to make pickups and deliveries.
Volunteer Angela Schmidt of Rockton said she has 90 and 84-year-old grandmas who live out of state. She might not be able to check in on them, but she can help others who live closer to stay safe and healthy.
Lindquist said she had read articles from other towns around the country offering similar help. However, many outreach efforts were on Facebook and she questioned if some older adults and the most vulnerable would be on the social media platform.
Volunteers with Roscoe/Rockton Neighbors Helping Neighbors began calling seniors and putting up signs in grocery stores offering assistance.
“Our biggest struggle is finding people who want help,” she said. “The people who need the most help are most difficult to reach.”
As a pharmacist, Lindquist said she understands the health risks to those who are vulnerable and wants them to be able to stay home and know they have an option for safely obtaining goods. Grocery delivery services entail extra fees those who are struggling might not have right now.
