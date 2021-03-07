From a bald eagle in its nest and South Beloit City Park’s potential reopening to new updates at Beloit’s Krueger-Haskell Golf Course and Clubhouse, lots of fun surprises await as the weather warms up in the coming weeks.
The Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St., is expected to open in the next two weeks, weather permitting, according to Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards and Golf and Horticultural Supervisor Mark Young.
Although there was still some snow on the ground Friday, they said it’s expected to melt this week. Because the deep snow provided insulation and ground cover, there is likely little frost underneath which should bode well for a swift reopening and a strong turf.
“Once the snow melts, it won’t take long. A little rain next week will take any frost out of the ground,” Young said.
Lots of new offerings await golfers this year. New carts will be arriving in early April including one that is ADA compliant and the hitting cages will be open again this year. The Clubhouse also underwent more renovations this winter and has new wood on its beams, upgraded tables and bar stools and other upgrades as part of a long-term project to modernize its look.
After a snowy winter and the pandemic, those at the course expect a big turnout.
Edwards said city staff are being proactive to get Beloit ready for spring with DPW staff sweeping the roads and filling potholes, the solid waste crew assisting with cleanup in the right of ways and those at the golf course preparing grounds.
“We are working together to make sure our residents are proud of Beloit and what we have to offer,” Edwards said.
On Friday, Nature at the Confluence (NATC) Executive Director Therese Oldenburg said the trails in the South Beloit nature area were still covered with snow but are expected to be clean this week.
This year Nature at the Confluence (NATC), 306 Dickop St., South Beloit, will open the Rock River Birding and Hiking Trail at the site which is across the railroad tracks. Oldenburg said it’s a great spot to see bird migration. The birds are starting to sing, a sign they are returning—a phenomenon which will keep escalating through the end of May
“Millions of birds use the Rock River as a fly way to return back to their summer grounds,” Oldenburg said.
People can also start watching the Boney Island Eagle nest. If people don’t want to hike on the trail, they can go to the end of Oak Grove Avenue and can see the nest with binoculars.
Oldenburg has already spotted one bald eagle in the nest.
“If it is sitting in the nest, there should be two to three eggs. The eggs may hatch anywhere between March 21 and 30, and then the nest will become very active as mom and dad bring food to the babies,” Oldenburg said.
There is a chance South Beloit City Park, which has been flooded for the past two years due to high ground water, could open in the coming weeks, according to South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.
“It would be a great place to celebrate getting back to normal,” he said.
Rehl said snow has been plowed from the parking lot in city park, and the water has receded significantly. This week city officials including the city engineer, streets and parks supervisor and Parks Commissioner Ken Morse will do an assessment of the reality of opening it up this year which Rehl said is the city’s goal.
“Our goal is to get people fishing and playing tennis and pickle ball and kids on the swings,” Rehl said. “The constituents have been clamoring to get fishing licenses. There is a lot that the park offers.”
Since the flooding the north end has remained mostly intact and the southern part, including the Veterans Memorial, is accessible via a walkway on the south end of the park. However, the middle of the park around the tennis courts, playground, and picnic areas have been flooded and inaccessible.
As of Friday, Rehl said the water appears to have receded and there doesn’t appear to be significant damages. However, the snow could be covering some water and officials have to assess the situation.
Rehl said South Beloit will also be adding large flower pots to the boulevards and is looking to add a parking lot adjacent to NATC with a better entrance.
“It could be as early as this summer depending on grants obtained,” Rehl said.