ROSCOE — Gracie Smitley, 7, is a pro at being in quarantine.
After a bone marrow transplant almost a year ago, she hasn’t been to a store or restaurant or gone on a playdate.
“We couldn’t have anyone over, couldn’t take her anywhere and she had to wear a mask,” her mother, Kelly Smitley, said.
Coming out of isolation is part of the reason she is ecstatic for her first outing of the year on Wednesday, a return to Prairie Hill Elementary School. Gracie has undergone a miraculous recovery thanks to a very special bone marrow donor—her big brother, Andrew Smitley, 20.
It was no surprise Andrew was a match as the two have always been close and even share the same birthday, May 30.
“He’s always been there for me,” Gracie said.
“She’s smart. She’s adorable,” Andrew said.
James and Kelly Smitley started noticing their daughter Gracie was bruising about a year ago and having unexplained fevers.
Her pediatrician sent the family to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison where Gracie was diagnosed with aplastic anemia on Nov. 21.
The condition occurs when the bone marrow doesn’t produce enough red cells, white cells or platelets, or the blood cells produced are damaged. The only cure is a bone marrow transplant, according to the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation’s website at https://www.aamds.org.
Gracie’s mother said a normal platelet count is 150,000 to 400,000, but Gracie’s was only 8,000.
In the subsequent months Gracie was getting platelet transfusions twice a week, blood transfusions once a week and regularly seeing her doctor.
“We spent most of November through January in the hospital,” her mother said.
Gracie began chemotherapy on Dec. 17, 2019 for a week. The next step was for her to get a bone marrow transplant.
Gracie’s mother said her doctors were pleasantly surprised to learn she had five siblings to consider—Andrew Smitley, 20, Sam Smitley, 18, Daniel Smitley, 15, Elizabeth, 12, and twin brothers Lucas, 9, and Levi, 9.
Typically, her mother said, parents aren’t tested to be matches because they may only match 50%. After blood tests, her two oldest brothers were considered good matches for compatibility with markers in Gracie’s immune system.
“The very best bone marrow comes from a teenage boy,” her mother said.
Andrew, who was busy studying electrical engineering at Northern Illinois University and working as a supervisor at UPS at the Rockford Airport, didn’t hesitate to help. He always had been there for his younger siblings, from diaper duty to bottle feedings. He and his littlest sister were especially close.
“I love my sister, and I didn’t want anything bad to happen and wanted to do anything I could,” Andrew said.
Andrew said he was glad he could be the one to do it, sparring his younger siblings from the task.
“I knew it would be me. It just felt right,” Andrew said.
Andrew had his bone marrow harvested while he was under anesthesia around noon on Dec. 23, 2019 with his little sister getting the transfusion hours later.
“They brought up a huge bag of cells and it was done like a blood transfusion. She was awake although was pretty sick from her chemotherapy and her other medication,” her mother said.
After the procedure, Andrew said he was in extreme pain for more than a week. His back was so sore he couldn’t bend and had to flop down flat on his face to go to sleep.
Similar to other organ transplants, recipients of bone marrow like Gracie must go on anti-rejection medication until the new cells are properly functioning.
“The bone marrow finds its way and makes new red cells, white cells and platelets. It usually takes 21 days for that to start working,” her mother said. “We spent almost a full month in the hospital in isolation.”
When Gracie got out of the hospital the house had to be cleaned and sanitized and the little girl had to stay home and not see her friends. By the end of January, Kelly said she was panicking with news about COVID-19. Gracie had a fever which landed her briefly in the hospital in February, but she bounced back quickly.
Over time Gracie has slowly been weaned off her anti-rejection medication and it appears she has taken easily to her brother’s bone marrow.
“All her counts are normal, everything is working as it should,” her mother said.
Kelly said it’s finally time for Gracie to return to school in person after a year at home.
“I think it’s time. She’s lonely for friends,” her mother said.
Due to her harrowing year, Gracie is repeating first grade and will start back this November right where she left off last year. Gracie said she can’t wait to make new friends, learn and eat lunch in her classroom.
Her brother said he’s glad he could help his sister.
“I’m happy to see she is recovered and her hair is coming back,” Andrew said.