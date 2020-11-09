BELOIT—Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties’ Seventh Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza fundraiser will still feature gingerbread houses to bedazzle, colorful candy, a jolly Santa Claus and festive decor by Glitz & Go LLC, from a safe distance.
The event is moving outdoors as a drive-through event in Beloit’s Eclipse Center parking lot.
It will be held 9 a.m.—noon on Dec. 5. Gingerbread house kits start at $15
For further details, tickets and volunteer opportunities, visit www.community-action.org. Updates are also posted on the Community Action Facebook page.
“It’s been a long year, and people are ready to celebrate something and do something fun,” said Public Relations Manager Beth Tallon.
All proceeds support poverty-fighting programs in Rock and Walworth counties. Possibly because of the long pandemic and challenging year, people have been extra generous with donations and some new sponsors have stepped forward.
“Our sponsor levels are higher than in some pre-pandemic years,” Tallon said. “Usually we raise a total of $12,000 to $15,000. We’ve already raised close to $11,000, and it’s a month out.”
Traditionally, Tallon said the event has featured a lot of person-to-person contact with a candy buffet and kids on Santa’s lap. She said it became clear the event would require some changes this year. With the gingerbread houses coming in takeout boxes, it was a good starting point to discuss a safe outdoor event where participants could keep distance or remain in their vehicles.
Guests at the Drive-Through Gingerbread Extravaganza will pick up their pre-purchased gingerbread kit complete with a gingerbread house, candy, icing and instructions. Guests will then take their kits home to assemble and decorate.
“They won’t be assembled, but that will be a fun project for the family,” Tallon said. “We will put extra icing in the pack, plenty for getting all the candy on and for putting some in your belly.”
Tallon noted all the typical trimmings will be featured including chocolate stars, licorice hollows, miniature candy canes, gummy bears, Jawbreakers, a Juju assortment of candy flowers, licorice hollows and more. She noted pretzels will be on hand, great for making wee windows and licorice for chimneys and doors and spearmint leaves to act as little bushes.
Santa Claus still plans to make his annual appearance, with professional photos donated by SMR Photography of Milton. He will stand a safe distance away from others posing in the photos.
“He is going to be 6 feet away and wearing a mask,” Tallon added.
Glitz & Go, which usually provides the festive balloon displays, will have yard signs up this year. Tallon said Glitz & Go’s display always gets compliments and are a big draw for some guests.
Volunteers will also be wearing masks, donated by The Carroll Allstate Agency of Beloit, and Rock County Dairy Producers will be donating milk
The in-person raffle will switch to an online silent auction which will go live on the website on Black Friday.
The Drive-Thru Gingerbread Extravaganza is made possible by major support from Acts Housing, Alliant Energy, Big Radio, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, First National Bank and Trust, Glitz & Go, Hormel, Lamar, Mercyhealth and Wisconsin Management Company.